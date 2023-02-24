Friday, February 24, 2023
HomeNews Reports'The accused has tendered an apology': Assam CM says police will follow case against...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘The accused has tendered an apology’: Assam CM says police will follow case against Pawan Khera to its ‘logical end’

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7) We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter.”

OpIndia Staff
Pawan Khera Assam cm
Himanta Biswa Sarma (L), Pawan Khera (R)
20

On Friday, February 24, Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, said that Congress leader Pawan Khera had “tendered an unconditional apology” for his allegedly offensive remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma also stated that Assam Police will pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM shared a copy of the writ petition filed by Pawan Khera in the Supreme Court and wrote, “The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7) We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end.”

This comes after the Supreme Court bench presided by CJI DY Chandrachud granted interim bail to Pawan Khera. CJI Chandrachud said that Pawan Khera will be released on interim bail by the magistrate in order to protect him till the day he applied for regular bail before the jurisdictional court and the next hearing would be slated for February 28.

Defending party leader Pawan Khera, Singhvi said to the Supreme Court today that it was a word play and that he personally should have refrained from using it. Singhvi claimed it was a slip of the tongue adding that he has already apologized for his mistake.

“I genuinely got confused that whether it is Gautamdas or Damodardas”.. he also apologized and said this was a mistake… Please protect him from arrest,” Singhvi said. 

Notably, at 11:30 pm on Monday, Indian National Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera made the remarks against the Prime Minister at a press conference in Delhi. PM Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi. Pawan Khera, while accusing Narendra Modi of favoring businessman Gautam Adani, called him Narendra Gautamdas Modi. He further said that his full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi but his actions are like Gautamdas (literally meaning a servant of Gautam). Cases were registered by BJP leaders against the Congress spokesperson in Lucknow and Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bhindranwale 2.0 Amritpal Singh chickens out when asked why his ‘Khalistan’ does not include Pakistan Punjab, says that issue will be considered later

OpIndia Staff -
In a latest interview to India Today, Sikh separatist leader and current chief of 'Waris Punjab De,' Amritpal Singh has said, that his organization wants to create Khalistan in India first.
News Reports

‘No country will ever come out of a difficult situation if its basic industry is terrorism’: EAM Dr Jaishankar on Pakistan’s crisis

ANI -
"There's no doubt role or salience of Asia will increase. Asia is growing because Asia has been global, what we shouldn't fall for is 'Asia for Asians', that rhetoric is misleading, and appeals to primitive chauvinism. It actually has deep strategic intent behind it," Jaishankar said while addressing the presser.

As Punjab police decide to free Khalistani aide after Amritpal Singh’s threat and street veto, CM Bhagwant Mann says law and order is under...

At the UNGA session on Ukraine, India calls out Pakistan’s provocation against India, talks about how it provides safe haven to terrorists

TDP promises to set up Islamic Bank if it comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, BJP calls it divisive: Read why sharia-compliant banking is...

Punjab police surrenders in front of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh: Minutes after he issued threats, police cancel FIR against aide Lovepreet Toofan

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,487FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com