Hogwarts Legacy, a newly released game set in the Harry Potter Universe, has been topping the charts despite calls for a boycott by haters of British author JK Rowling.

The video game, which is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, was shunned by the LGBT community for supposed ‘anti-Semtiic’ and ‘transphobic views’ of the author of the Harry Potter series. Although JK Rowling is not involved in the development of the game, the woke community has launched an attack on the game just because it is based on the fictional universe created by the author.

Following its debut on Friday (February 10), Hogwarts Legacy was the no.1 game on Steam and PlayStation Store. It also topped the charts in presales and the ‘coming soon’ category of the PlayStation store.

Published by Warner Bros. Games, Hogwarts Legacy had a score of 9.1 out of 10 on review aggregator Metacritic on Friday.

The controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy

Reportedly, a YouTube channel run by one Shelby and Matt, called “Girlfriend Reviews,” decided to try out the game live on Twitch. Despite their fans’ pleas for them not to play it, they went ahead with the live session.

However, the session was met with a barrage of insults from trolls, leading to Shelby being reduced to tears. The fact that the channel was raising money for the Trevor Project, which provides counselling for LGBTQ+ teenagers, did not seem to matter to their detractors.

This whole Hogwarts Legacy boycott is ridiculous. I can love the wizarding universe and detest the horrible takes by the person who created it, and enjoy art made by different people based on that universe. The moment we start whitewashing art because of politics the art dies. — Mroz4k (Martin) (@Mroz4k) February 12, 2023

Aja Romano, who made a 2020 BBC Radio documentary on the topic, stated that they are not interested in playing the game because any profits made from it would ultimately go to Rowling, despite her not being involved in the game’s concept or writing.

Actor Sebastian Croft, who voiced a character in the game, recently apologized for his involvement, stating that he was unaware of Rowling’s views at the time of casting.

Trans community up-in-arms against JK Rowling

While JKJ Rowling never made any comments against the LGBT Community, she has supported their rights, she is being attacked by the community, labelling her transphobic, just because saying that biological females are women.

Earlier in June 2020, JK Rowling attracted the wrath of the LGBT Community for stating that biological sex was real. The billionaire author had expressed her unhappiness over the fact that the headline of an opinion piece, published on a media portal, addressed women as ‘people who menstruate.’

Despite her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at her. She was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF). TERFs reject the claim that ‘trans-women’, who are biologically men, are actually women.

In November 2021, she was doxxed by LGBT activists for not adhering to their socio-political concept of ‘gender identity.’