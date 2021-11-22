Monday, November 22, 2021
LBGT activists dox ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling for not towing their line on ‘gender identity’: Here is what happened

While addressing a tweet directly at the three accused that doxxed her address, JK Rowling said "They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out."

LGBT activists doxx author JK Rowling for not buying their 'gender identity' theory
Author JK Rowling, image via Variety
9

On Monday (November 22), British author JK Rowling took to Twitter to narrate how she and her family were doxxed by LGBT activists for not buying their ‘socio-political concept of gender identity.’

The Hary Potter-fame-author informed that 3 LGBT activists deliberately clicked pictures of themselves outside her residence such that the address was visible in those photographs. The activists then uploaded the pictures on Twitter, thereby leaving Rowling and her family vulnerable to attacks. The incident took place on Friday (November 19).

While thanking her followers for reporting the images to Twitter moderation, she wrote, “Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank Scotland Police for their support and assistance in this matter.” She asked her supporters to delete any of the contentious images, which highlighted the address of her house.

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it,” Rowling added.

The best-selling author recounted the experiences of other underprivileged women, who have been the subject of vicious social media campaigns, intimidatory tactics and threats of assault including rape.

“Over the last few years, I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape,” JK Rowling pointed out.

She conceded that the women, whom she had mentioned in her tweets, were not in a protective environment, unlike her. JK Rowling lamented, “They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

She had identified the Twitter accounts of the 3 LGBT activists, who went by the usernames of @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy. At the time of writing, the Twitter accounts of all the three activists stood deleted.

While addressing a tweet directly at the three accused that doxxed her address, JK Rowling said “They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”

She concluded, “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

LGBT activist had no qualms about doxxing JK Rowling

One of the LGBT activists named Holly Stars (@hollywstars), who was named by JK Rowling for doxxing her address, had shown no remorse for her actions. The activist instead claimed to be a victim of transphobic attacks on Twitter.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Holly Stars tweeted, “Yesterday, we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling’s house. While we stand by the photo, since posting it, we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down. Love to our trans siblings.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Holly Star

JK Rowling slammed for saying biological sex is real and only women can menstruate

Earlier in June 2020, the world-renowned author attracted the wrath of the LGBT Community for stating that biological sex was real. J.K. Rowling had expressed her unhappiness over the fact that the headline of an opinion piece, published on a media portal, addressed women as ‘people who menstruate.’ Despite her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at her. She was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF). TERFs reject the claims that ‘trans-women’, who are biologically men, are actually women.

 

