On Thursday, a bulldozer was rolled over a business complex owned by Hurriyat leader Qazi Ahmed Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, after the authorities proved that he had illegally encroached on public property. Qazi Ahmed Yasir is the son of slain politician Qazi Nisar.

According to the reports, a JCB bulldozer was used to partially demolish sections of the structure, which had allegedly been built illegally on government property near the stadium in Anantnag. The demolition was carried out on Thursday morning by Jammu and Kashmir police and officials from the Anantnag district administration’s revenue department.

Jammu and Kashmir | District Administration Anantnag demolished an illegal shopping complex of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Anantnag pic.twitter.com/oqGQKRq7lf — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

The complex has six shops in its basement but they were not yet rented out. The shops were not demolished, however, the building’s second storey was completely demolished. An official said that the shops in the complex have been sealed, and they will be handed over to the Municipal council Anantnag.

Hurriyat leader Qazi Ahmed Yasir is the former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir, and he was suspended from the post in 2018 after a purported video surfaced showing him in an obscene act with a woman. The case is currently under investigation by a body of socio, political, legal and religious activists from the Kashmir valley. Yasir is in jail since 2018. He was a member of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) recently seized the office of the All Party Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area in compliance with a Delhi court’s directions in a case concerning terror funding. The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s latest land eviction effort is part of a crackdown on unlawful buildings in the Valley.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched an anti-encroachment campaign to reclaim state land allegedly occupied by three significant political and business families.

During the demolition operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, authorities reclaimed land from the possession of two former MPs and the heirs of a former Chief Minister. Furthermore, the authorities recovered 52 kanals of state land and razed structures in Srinagar allegedly established by two business families. The government also confiscated a Pahalgam guest house built on state land.