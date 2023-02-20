Monday, February 20, 2023
Hyderabad: Mohammad Zakeer calls off wedding after bride’s family gives used furniture as dowry

The bride's father claimed that when he went to question the family, he was abused and turned away.

Representational image, source: Times Now
On Sunday, February 19, a man in Hyderabad named Mohammad Zakeer called off his wedding, claiming that the bride’s family was giving him second-hand furniture as dowry, reports Times Now. A case has been filed against him, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the report, the marriage of the 25-year-old Zakeer, who works as a bus driver in Moulali, was fixed with 22-year-old Heena Fatima, who lives in Bandlaguda’s Rehmat Colony.

On Sunday, the wedding was scheduled to take place at a mosque, and all preparations were made accordingly. The place was decorated, guests were invited, and a variety of dishes were prepared.

The bride’s family waited a long time for the groom’s family to arrive, but they never did. The bride’s father inquired and discovered that Zakeer and his family had canceled the wedding.

The bride’s father informed the media that when he arrived at the groom’s house and questioned the family, they expressed dissatisfaction with the furniture that had been provided to them.  They said the furniture was used and demanded more things in dowry, he added.

The bride’s father has filed a police complaint alleging that Mohammad Zakeer refused to marry his daughter because he claimed he was offered secondhand furniture as dowry. He further claimed that when he went to question the family, he was abused and turned away.

The Hyderabad Police said that a case had been filed against the groom under Sections 420, 406, and 3 and 4 of the Domestic Violence Act. Further probe is underway, the police added.

