Thursday, February 9, 2023
Jeenat, who converted and became Jyoti after marrying Sachin, says her family is threatening to kill her

Jyoti revealed in her video that she was being held captive in her house by her family members who are forcing her to marry someone else.

Bareilly
Image via ETV Bharat
Jeenat, a Muslim girl from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who had changed her name to Jyoti after getting married to Sachin Sharma and adopting Hinduism, has said that her family is threatening to kill her. The girl says she is being kept in captivity and her family is forcing her to marry another man. Jeenat made a video appeal asking for help, and said she was being threatened with death for refusing to have a Nikah with a man selected by her family. 

It is notable that Jeenat married Sachin Sharma earlier this year. The two got married at Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly on January 12, 2022. Following this, the family of the girl filed a case against Sachin Sharma accusing him of ‘kidnapping’ the girl.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family against Sachin, the police traced the couple and later returned the girl to her family. 

Jyoti revealed in her video that she was being held captive in her house by her family members who are forcing her to marry someone else. Jyoti, who is against this marriage, decided to make a video to appeal for help.  Following the video, Hindu organizations urged the authorities to intervene. After that, Jeenat aka Jyoti was freed by the police from her family’s captivity.

According to reports, Jyoti was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by the police.  The committee then sent her to an orphanage for the time being and asked the police to produce her in court. Jyoti’s statement will now be recorded in court and a subsequent hearing will be held.

