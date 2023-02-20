Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNikki Yadav Murder Case: Initial plan was to portray the murder as road accident,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Initial plan was to portray the murder as road accident, prime accused Sahil tells Delhi police

On February 10 Sahil choked Nikki to death using a data cable in his car. Later, his family members hid her body in the freezer of their family restaurant.

OpIndia Staff
Image via ANI
1

The Delhi police probing the murder of Nikki Yadav said that Sahil, the prime accused in the case, has confessed during interrogation on Monday, February 20, that his initial plan was to show the murder as a road accident. He further stated that he had planned to push Nikki out of the car in order to divert the murder charges.

During the questioning, Sahil also confessed that because his plan to portray Nikki Yadav’s death as a road accident could not be carried out, he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat. Sahil’s police remand is also coming to an end today.

In another revelation, the Delhi Police said that the accused Sahil Gehlot’s father Virender has a criminal past. As per the police, he had been arrested in a murder case earlier.

On February 10 Sahil choked Nikki to death using a data cable in his car. Later, his family members hid her body in the freezer of their family restaurant. The case came to light on February 14 after he went to marry another woman.

On February 18, police arrested Sahil’s father, Virender, two cousins, Ashish and Naveen, and two close friends, Lokesh and Amar, in connection with the murder. Naveen, the son of Sahil’s maternal aunt, is a constable in the Delhi Police. Delhi Police arrested these accused after interrogating Sahil who was in 5-day police custody. 

Nikki’s death was planned so that Sahil could marry another girl

On February 19, Delhi Police confirmed that the five accused had ‘planned’ to get rid of her so that the principal perpetrator Sahil could get married to a woman of the family’s choice.

Earlier, it was assumed that Sahil had committed the crime during a fit of anger. Investigations started pointing in the direction of the idea that this was a ‘pre-planned’ conspiracy by his family after they were arrested.

Nikki and Sahil were thought to be a live-in couple. It was established through further investigation that the couple had been married since 2020. The police discovered their wedding certificate during the investigation. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSahil Gehlot murder, Nikki Yadav murder, Nikki Yadav case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Gaurakshaks: How cow theft and cow vigilantism is more of law and order problem, not a communal one

Anurag -
India would not need Gau Rakshaks if people become empathetic towards cow stealing and smuggling and their illegal slaughter and call out the crime for what it is - instead of building false narratives for their international audience to play up the 'Muslims under attack' rhetoric.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Congress workers clash and trade insults at each other while Digvijaya Singh tries to pacify them: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress workers got into fistfights and exchanged insults in front of senior leader Digvijaya Singh

Aryan Invasion Theory: Let us revive the debate again

Congress-Soros saga continues as Rahul Gandhi to give lecture at Cambridge, where Soros is a donor, to hold closed-door meetings about India-China relations

Guwahati: Woman kills husband and mother-in-law, chops them and stores in fridge, later dumps parts in mountains

Haryana police exhumes body of stillborn child who died in Bhiwani case after Rajasthan police deny kicking nine-month pregnant woman

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,744FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com