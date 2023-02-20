The Delhi police probing the murder of Nikki Yadav said that Sahil, the prime accused in the case, has confessed during interrogation on Monday, February 20, that his initial plan was to show the murder as a road accident. He further stated that he had planned to push Nikki out of the car in order to divert the murder charges.

During the questioning, Sahil also confessed that because his plan to portray Nikki Yadav’s death as a road accident could not be carried out, he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat. Sahil’s police remand is also coming to an end today.

In another revelation, the Delhi Police said that the accused Sahil Gehlot’s father Virender has a criminal past. As per the police, he had been arrested in a murder case earlier.

On February 10 Sahil choked Nikki to death using a data cable in his car. Later, his family members hid her body in the freezer of their family restaurant. The case came to light on February 14 after he went to marry another woman.

On February 18, police arrested Sahil’s father, Virender, two cousins, Ashish and Naveen, and two close friends, Lokesh and Amar, in connection with the murder. Naveen, the son of Sahil’s maternal aunt, is a constable in the Delhi Police. Delhi Police arrested these accused after interrogating Sahil who was in 5-day police custody.

Nikki’s death was planned so that Sahil could marry another girl

On February 19, Delhi Police confirmed that the five accused had ‘planned’ to get rid of her so that the principal perpetrator Sahil could get married to a woman of the family’s choice.

Earlier, it was assumed that Sahil had committed the crime during a fit of anger. Investigations started pointing in the direction of the idea that this was a ‘pre-planned’ conspiracy by his family after they were arrested.

Nikki and Sahil were thought to be a live-in couple. It was established through further investigation that the couple had been married since 2020. The police discovered their wedding certificate during the investigation.