During an initial investigation, the police reported that Sahil and his family had allegedly plotted to kill Nikki Yadav. This statement was made in light of recent developments during the investigation of the Nikki Yadav murder case. After Sahil choked Nikki to death using a data cable in his car, his family members hid her body in the freezer of their family restaurant, police claimed. Sahil also deleted chats from the phones of his cousin and friend who helped him hide the body.

Today, on February 19, Delhi Police confirmed that the five accused, including Sahil’s father, Virender, his two cousins, and two friends, had ‘planned’ to get rid of her so that the principal perpetrator Sahil could get married a second time, to a woman of the family’s choice.

Earlier, it was assumed that Sahil had committed the crime during a fit of anger. Investigations started pointing in the direction of the idea that this was a ‘pre-planned’ conspiracy by his family after they were arrested.

Nikki and Sahil were thought to be a live-in couple. It was established through further investigation that the couple had been married since 2020. The police discovered their wedding certificate during the investigation. The priest who officiated at their wedding, Vipin Arya of Arya Samaj Mandir, reaffirmed this. He alleged that the couple told him their families approved of the union but were not attending the ceremony for some reason. Only one or two individuals were present when they got married, he added.

“Two elderly men came with Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot when they came to Arya Samaj Temple to tie the knot. The couples, above the age of 18, who come for marriage at the temple are required to submit their documents for maintaining the record,” the priest said.

Police sources claimed that Sahil partied and danced with his friends at his engagement celebration on February 9 before murdering Nikki. The next day, he married another woman, hours after killing his first wife Nikki.