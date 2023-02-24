Friday, February 24, 2023
Updated:

Pakistan: Man kills his 24-year-old son with a hammer and a knife for not offering namaz despite repeated warnings

On Wednesday, Haji Muhammad Saeed returned from fajr prayer, the prayer before sunrise, and killed his son Sohail with a hammer and a knife while he was sleeping for not offering namaz

OpIndia Staff
Image via Pakistan Daily
On Wednesday, February 22, a man named Haji Saeed Ahmed brutally murdered his own son Mohammed Sohail for not offering prayers. The incident took place in Block 11 of the Gulistan-i-Johar area in Karachi, Pakistan. 

According to Pakistani media reports, the accused was upset over his children not offering namaz in time even after he had been warning them about the same. Haji claimed that despite repeated warnings, Sohail did not listen.

On Wednesday, Haji Muhammad Saeed returned from fajr prayer, the prayer before sunrise, and found that Sohail was sleeping. Seeing this, an angry and frustrated Haji Saeed hit 24-year-old Mohammed Sohail with a hammer on his head while he was asleep leading to his death. 

Soon after this, other people informed the police, and they detained the accused after arriving at the scene. A knife and a hammer were recovered from the crime scene, believed to be used in the murder. 

Following this, the dead body of the victim was taken to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre for postmortem. The accused has been arrested and a case against him has been registered at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station. The accused also said that his son was disobedient and used to fight often, another reason of his anger on his son.

According to a local media report,  SH Shahrah-e-Faisal, Ghulam Murtaza said that the deceased Sohail was stabbed to death by his father Saeed Ahmad. On the basis of information from the locals, the police arrived at the scene, detained the accused, and seized the murder weapon.

Both the deceased boy and the arrested father are from Khanpur Katora in South Punjab, and they were staying in a rented room. The victim worked as a tailor, and his father works at a factory.

