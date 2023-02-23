A select group of women from both sides of the border has quit the entertainment industry to pursue their religion (especially Islam). The most recent additions to this ensemble are two Pakistani actors, Anum Fayyaz and Zarnish Khan. Indians might not be aware of their work, or existence, but they are quite popular faces of the Pakistani film industry, Lollywood.

Anum recently took to social media to announce her departure from the entertainment industry. She posted a message calling her decision ‘difficult.’ “I have decided to leave the industry and follow more of an Islamic lifestyle,” the post read.

A number of Pakistani celebrities praised her decision and offered their support shortly after the post went viral. Anum is popular for her roles in Pakistani dramas, including ‘Ahmed Habib Ki Betiyan,’ ‘Meri Maa,’ and ‘Ishq Ibadat.’

Zarnish is yet to make any such announcement, however, she removed all of her prior images and reels from Instagram after performing Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, indicating her exit from the glamour world. Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar. The actress’ Instagram now has only Islamic posts.

Zarnish uploaded images on Instagram from her religious pilgrimage. The star shared her journey on Instagram, describing how it changed her life in significant ways.

She has been a part of several hit dramas like ‘Aye Zindagi, ‘Susraal Mera,’ ‘Sehra Main Safar,’ ‘Laaj,’ among others.

In 2019, Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who hails from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, disassociated herself from the field of acting, saying “she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.” Many netizens saw her decision as a submission to the Islamic extremists in the valley, who have long opposed art and music.