Hazim Bangwar, a former singer and social media influencer, was recently appointed Assistant Commissioner in the North Nazimabad area of Pakistan. His appointment to the post created quite a buzz on Pakistan’s social media, with many taking a deep dive into Bangwar’s personal life and talking about his interests and ‘hobbies’.

Last week, Bangwar took to Twitter to share pictures from the office. “It’s a privilege to serve you as your new Assistant Commissioner,” read the tweet.

North Nazimabad, it’s a privilege to serve you as your new Assistant Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/MG0yc6YosY — Hazim Bangwar (@HazimBangwar) February 1, 2023

Sana Tariq Syed, the assistant commissioner of Liquatabad, confirmed the news on her Instagram and praised the newest addition to the team.

“To everyone asking me, yes, Hazim Bangwar is the new AC North Nazimabad. He is artistic and a talented musician but he also happens to be a competent, hardworking, financially and morally righteous officer – a feat we can’t say many of us possess. District Central is very proud to have him,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Hazim Bangwar’s nonconformist posts attract homophobic comments in a deeply conservative Pakistani society

But discussions on social media were stirred not by Bangwar’s appointment with the police but by the unconventional and patently feminine dressing sense reflected in his Instagram posts. Naturally, in a deeply conservative society such as Pakistan, where Islam is a state religion that regards gender fluidity as illegitimate, Bangwar’s maverick demeanour came under attack from homophobic elements.

Bangwar’s nonconformist personality had the detractors unsettled as they left nasty homophobic comments on his pictures on Instagram. “Pura ka pura h*jda lagta he,” read a comment on a picture of Hazim Bangwar where he is seen wearing a Leopard print dress.

Source: Instagram

Similarly, Bagwar’s other bohemian posts too attracted homophobic comments.

Source: Instagram

In another picture, Bangwar is seen wearing a headband and what seems like a gown. “Khu*ry”, commented one Instagram user while another user took a swipe at Bangwar, asking him to disclose his gender in the caption

Source: Instagram

Who is Hazim Bangwar?

Hazim Bangwar is a singer and songwriter who was born on December 30, 1993, in Karachi, Pakistan. He grew up in New York and later lived in Pakistan for three years before moving to London for six years, where he completed two degrees in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London and LLB from University of London.

Hazim developed a passion for music during his time in London and started to get recognition for his hip-hop writing skills in 2014, leading to a deal with Young Money Entertainment, founded by Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. He has written for artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj.