On February 14, Rajasthan Police arrested two accused, identified as Ajay Pal and Krishna Pal alias Kanha of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, from Hanuman Mandir located at village Arnod, Pratapgarh in the Vikas Anjana murder case.

Minister of Co-operation Udaylal Anjana’s nephew Arvind Anjana reportedly paid a bounty for the murder. 28-year-old Vikas Anjana alias Bunty was the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bapulal Anjana. Vikas was shot to death on February 2.

Arvind is in jail for his involvement in the Vikas Prajapat murder case. Ajay Pal reportedly met him inside the jail between August 30, 2022, and September 6, 2022.

Reports suggest that Arvind had promised to pay Rs 15 lakh for the murder of Vikas Anjana(Bunty). The accused started doing a recce of Bunty Anjana as soon as they came out of jail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajan Dushyant told Dainik Bhaskar that Ajay Pal developed a friendship with Arvind while he was in jail. Arvind told him about the enmity he had with Bunty. Arvind offered a bounty of Rs 15 lakh to kill Bunty once he was out of jail.

After getting released from jail, Ajay formed a team with three of his friends, Krishan Pal, Suresh Jaat and Ramesh, alias Kanha Bheel. During the investigation, Police found that they had tried to kill Bunty Anjana twice before but failed. During the first attempt, Bunty was with his family, during the second attempt, he was with 5-7 people.

Notably, the enmity between Arvind and Bunty started after Bunty slapped him. A video of the incident was uploaded by Bunty’s friend Vikas Prajapat on social media that got viral. Irked by the humiliation, Arvind murdered Prajapat.

Bunty was Bapulal’s only son. On February 2, at around 5 PM, three miscreants circled him and started firing in the village Nimbaheda, district Chittorgarh. He sustained eight bullet injuries. Bunty died on the spot. The incident was captured on CCTV installed nearby. Bunty was in Nimbaheda to attend the funeral of the 6-month-daughter of his friend Lalit Prajapati. His friends Vikas and Devendra were with him when the attack happened.

As per reports, at around 5 PM, a miscreant came in front of the bike. When they stopped the bike, he pulled out a gun. Vikas and Devendra rushed to save themselves, leaving Bunty behind. Within seconds two more miscreants came from behind on a bike, and they threw Bunty in front of a car. Then they shot him 10-12 times, out of which eight found the target. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Bunty is survived by his parents, wife and infant daughter.