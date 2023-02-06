Monday, February 6, 2023
UP: Video of a naked woman ringing doorbells of houses at night goes viral, here is what the Rampur police said

Rampur Police said that the woman was mentally unstable and has been undergoing treatment since past five years.

In first week of February, a terrifying video had gone viral on social media where a naked woman can be seen ringing doorbells of homes in the dead of the night. (Potentially sensitive content, viewers’ discretion advised.)

In the viral video, a naked woman was found randomly ringing the doorbell of the houses in the middle of the night and disappearing.

The incident allegedly occurred late at night on January 29 in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur’s Milak village. A local citizen lodged a complaint with the police that a naked woman was reportedly ringing the doorbells of residents in Milak village and disappearing in the middle of the night.

Responding to videos shared online, the official Twitter handle of Rampur police informed on February 2 that it has taken cognisance and a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

On February 3, a police official in a tweeted video urged the public to clothe the woman first and then alert the nearest station if they spotted the woman on the streets. He added that the footage was being inspected to identify the woman and initiate action in the matter.

After scanning the CCTV footage, the Rampur Police identified the woman.

On February 4, Saturday, the Rampur police in Uttar Pradesh issued a statement in response to a video that recently went viral in which a naked woman was seen going door to door and ringing the bells of houses in the dead of night. The police said that the woman was “mentally unstable and has been undergoing treatment for the last five years.”

In a statement issued in Hindi, the Rampur police said, “the mystery around a woman roaming around naked in Malik town has been solved. The father and mother of the woman, who was seen in the video, have told that their daughter’s mental condition is not stable and she has been undergoing medical treatment in Bareilly district for the past five years.”

Statement issued by Rampur police (Source: Rampur police Twitter handle)

Rampur Police further stated that the woman’s family has been instructed to keep a watchful eye on her. The police also urged residents not to share misleading information on social media groups that could cause fear or confusion among others, as well as not to share anything that would jeopardise the woman’s dignity.

