Sunday, February 19, 2023
A month after becoming a Buddhist monk, Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon converts to Islam to marry Muslim girlfriend

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon confirmed in a Instagram live video that he converted to Islam to marry his girlfriend and fellow fighter Aida Looksaikongdin

OpIndia Staff
25

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, has converted to Islam to marry his Muslim girlfriend Aida Looksaikongdin, who is also a Muay Thai player. Rodtang Jitmuangnon married his girlfriend and fellow fighter Aida Looksaikongdin in a traditional Muslim Nikah last week in Thailand. The Thai sportsman announced in a live video on Instagram that he has taken Shahadah and had become a full-time Muslim post-wedding.

It is notable that Muay Thai is a traditional Thai combat sport, and it is also known as Thai Boxing. Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the best players in the sport, and he currently competes in the Singapore-based ONE Championship.

Jitmuangnon posted an Instagram live video three days ago in which he was seen with an interpreter who confirmed that the Muay Thai king was now a Muslim. “Also just to clarify, he is Muslim now, he is full Muslim. He took a Shahadah and became Muslim,” the interpreter added.

During the Instagram live broadcast, one of his fans happened to confirm the development and asked him whether he was a Muslim now. “Are you Muslim?” the fan asked to which Rodtang replied saying, “yeah, Alhamdulillah (praise be to God)”. “We make it brother, he is Muslim now,” his interpreter further confirmed.

According to the reports, 25-year-old Rodtang Jitmuangnon had been ordained as a Buddhist monk just a month ago. He also had joined a monastery for two weeks and had shaved his head in a traditional ceremony in January 2023.

He had also posted videos on Instagram last month where he was seen in the attires of a Buddhist monk.

Meanwhile, his fans congratulated him for his wedding with his fellow fighter and also welcomed him to Islam. Reports mention that considering his two significant battles scheduled over the next months, the sportsman will need to turn his attention to the Circle. Rodtang’s next fight will take place on March 24 when ONE Championship comes to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 8 which will be shown on Prime Video.

In a highly anticipated superfight, “The Iron Man” Rodtang will take against the recently minted ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. After that, he will head to Denver in the US to fight in the first-ever ONE Championship to be held in the USA. There, he will fight against Mexico’s Edgar Tabaress, a first-time fighter for ONE, at ONE Fight Night 10.

However, due to the two big upcoming matches, Rodtang Jitmuangnon postponed his planned seminar tour from February 18 to March 4 in the USA. His last fight was in Bangkok, where he defeated China’s Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6 on 14 January. The Muay Thai champion has said that his next goal is to claim the kickboxing belt, for which he will need to defeat the current champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his next match.

