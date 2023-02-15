On 8th February 2023, Seema Chishti – the editor of the propaganda website ‘The Wire’ and wife of communist leader Sitaram Yechuri – sent a legal notice to The Organiser’s editor, Vijay Patel, and Twitter for exposing her connections with a foreign-funded NGO allegedly involved in a hitjob against businessman Gautam Adani.

Here is the notice which is sent by Seema Chisti, Editor of the Propaganda website The Wire and Wife of communist leader Sitaram Yechuri.



She threatened me to delete my thread in which I have shown that she is working with an NGO which is funded by foreign and few Indian elites. pic.twitter.com/iz7vqMQgXe — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 15, 2023

An article titled ‘Decoding the hit job by Hindenberg against Adani Group‘ was published in The Organiser on its website on 4th February 2023. Also, Vijay Patel – the founder of fact-checking website ‘Only Fact India’ – wrote a thread on 2nd February 2023, exposing the connections between the torchbearers of the anti-Adani propaganda campaign and foreign-funded NGOs. Seema Chishti has also made Twitter an answerable party for publishing the thread by Patel.

A Super Explosive Thread



1. Do you know who is behind coordinated and very well-planned attacks against #AdaniGroup?



You need to invest 5 minutes in reading this thread and you will understand who is behind the attack against Adani.#UnmaskingSharpshooters — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 2, 2023

In the article published by The Organiser and the tweet thread shared by Vijay Patel, it is explained how the Hindenburg report is a part of coordinated and well-planned attacks against the Adani Group. It was claimed in both of them that there exists a cartel in India that operates in the form of an NGO named ‘National Foundation for India’ that runs on the money funded by some Indian and other foreign NGOs and billionaires including Bill Gates, Azim Premji, George Soros, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller, Omidyar, etc.

11. Ideally it should be in the news that the wife of a communist politician gets a salary and perks from an NGO which is funded by billionaires like Ford, Bill Gates, Azim Premji, Soros, Rockefeller, Omidyar, etc! But anyway let’s move on. — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 2, 2023

There were multiple pieces of evidence in both this article and the tweet thread to show how the anti-Adani cartel in India operates and how many known persons and organizations in the media are involved in it. The list includes names like Ajit Anjum, Abhisar Sharma, and others. Seema Chishti, in her notice, has denied all the allegations and threatened the editor of The Organiser and Vijay Patel, and Twitter to take down the said article and thread of tweets. She has also warned that she will go for a defamation case against the three if they fail to apologize to her.

Vijay Patel has come up with a strong reply to this notice from his Twitter handle and wrote another thread in which he asked pointed questions to Seema Chishti. He wrote, “In this notice, Seema Chishti claims that she doesn’t get financial benefits from NFI and she is working with them on a pro-bono basis. I have a few questions about this claim to Seema Chishti. I hope she will reply. Why she is working with the organization on a pro-bono basis which is funded by foreign elites? Isn’t this against the ideology of your husband and Marxism? How can you work with an organization which was started by the American elite (Ford Foundation)? Let me know if you have ever written any article against any foreign elites who are on the list of donors!”

My second question:

How can you work with an organization which was started by the American elite (Ford Foundation)? Let me know if you have ever written any article against any foreign elites who are on the list of donors! — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 15, 2023

Vijay Patel further asked, “You are working with a foreign-funded NGO as a fellowship adviser, so do you get any non-financial direct or indirect benefits from them? As a fellowship adviser, you and your team members have chosen fellows and most of them are working for the same propaganda websites with which you are very well connected. Is this just a coincidence? Or you are helping their financial support via a fellowship?”

My fourth Question:



As a fellowship adviser, you and your team members have chosen fellows and most of them are working for the same propaganda websites with which you are very well connected. Is this just a coincidence? Or you are helping them financial support via a fellowship — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 15, 2023

It is notable that Hindenburg’s report on the Adani Group was published on 23rd January 2023. The Adani Group equities have suffered on the stock exchanges following a slew of accusations from Hindenburg Research against the corporate behemoth, including illegal transactions and share-price manipulation. The Adani Group has denied the accusations, claiming that it abides by all legal and transparency obligations.