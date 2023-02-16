Thursday, February 16, 2023
‘I am taking Tipu sultan’s name, do whatever you can’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

While addressing a public meeting at Yelaburga in Karnataka, BJP's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel talked about Tipu Sultan.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to Karnataka BJP president's remarks about Tipu Sultan. Image Source: File Photo
A controversy has erupted in Karnataka after BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement on Tipu Sultan where he said that ‘Ardent followers of Tipu sultan should not survive on this fertile land’. The opposition has taken an aggressive stand against the BJP after his statement. Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has also reacted to the statement.

While speaking to the news agency ANI in this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi reacted angrily by saying, “I am taking Tipu Sultan’s name, let me see what you will do. Does the PM agree with what the Karnataka BJP president has said? This is an open call for violence, murder & genocide. Will the BJP govt in Karnataka not take action against this? This is hatred.”

What did Nalin Kumar Kateel say about Tipu Sultan?

While addressing a public meeting at Yelaburga in Karnataka, BJP’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel talked about Tipu Sultan. He said, “We are devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. We pray and bow to Lord Hanuman and we are not descendants of Tipu. Let’s send Tipu’s descendants back home. I ask people here whether you worship Lord Hanuman or Tipu. Then will you send those who are staunch followers of Tipu to the jungle? I am issuing a challenge – those who are staunch followers of Tipu should not survive on this fertile land.”

Medieval Islamist tyrant Tipu sultan forcefully converted thousands of Hindus to Islam. The previous Siddaramaiah government had celebrated Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary for two consecutive years. The BJP canceled these celebrations after returning to power and has been consistently raising questions about eulogizing the Islamist tyrant.

Meanwhile, the descendants of Tipu Sultan expressed their displeasure saying that Tipu Sultan’s name is being used by the political leaders at their own convenience. According to a report by News18, Tipu sultan’s descendant Mansoor Ali said, “Why is the name of our ancestor Tipu Sultan being dragged and politicized at every given opportunity? We have had enough. Political parties cannot use his name whenever they feel it is convenient. We will be forced to file defamation cases against those who misuse his name from now on.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

