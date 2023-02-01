Wednesday, February 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNo, there is no specific scheme for Muslim prisoners, misleading reports in the media...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

No, there is no specific scheme for Muslim prisoners, misleading reports in the media create confusion: Details

Outrage swept social media over reports of Union Budget 2023 including a scheme for the release of prisoners, which was likely to help poor Muslim inmates and help them in getting bail.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim prisoners
Representative Image (Source: Muslim Mirror)
5

Confusion swept social media after media reports claimed that the Union Budget 2023 announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman could help Muslim prisoners with release and bail amounts. 

A report published in Zee News implied that the Centre’s new schemes for poor prisoners might end up helping Muslim inmates. 

Source: Zee News

Before long, several social media users took to Twitter to accuse the Modi government of minority appeasement by releasing Muslim convicts and providing them with bail amounts. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Does Union Budget 2023 talk about releasing Muslim prisoners?

No, the Union Budget 2023 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today does not include specific schemes aimed at early release of Muslim inmates or providing them with bail relief. Instead, the Finance Minister spoke about providing financial support to people who are unable to afford prison penalties and bail amounts. 

“Support for poor persons who are in prisons and are unable to afford penalty or bail amount required financial support will be provided,” the Minister said. 

The announcement came in line with PM Modi’s appeal last year wherein he asked chief ministers and chief justices of high courts during a joint conference to grant priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities. 

The Prime Minister had then stated that a committee, headed by the district judge, exists in each district to review cases and release eligible prisoners on bail whenever possible.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,526FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com