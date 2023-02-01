Confusion swept social media after media reports claimed that the Union Budget 2023 announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman could help Muslim prisoners with release and bail amounts.

A report published in Zee News implied that the Centre’s new schemes for poor prisoners might end up helping Muslim inmates.

Source: Zee News

Before long, several social media users took to Twitter to accuse the Modi government of minority appeasement by releasing Muslim convicts and providing them with bail amounts.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Does Union Budget 2023 talk about releasing Muslim prisoners?

No, the Union Budget 2023 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today does not include specific schemes aimed at early release of Muslim inmates or providing them with bail relief. Instead, the Finance Minister spoke about providing financial support to people who are unable to afford prison penalties and bail amounts.

“Support for poor persons who are in prisons and are unable to afford penalty or bail amount required financial support will be provided,” the Minister said.

The announcement came in line with PM Modi’s appeal last year wherein he asked chief ministers and chief justices of high courts during a joint conference to grant priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities.

The Prime Minister had then stated that a committee, headed by the district judge, exists in each district to review cases and release eligible prisoners on bail whenever possible.