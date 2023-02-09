Paneer is surely a favourite of many Indians. However, some people love it so much that the lack of it causes major fights among wedding parties. In Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, the bridegroom’s side or Baratis became furious as there was no cheese (paneer) served at the wedding feast for the groom’s uncle.

Consequently, the bride’s side (gharatis) and the baraatis got into a clash. The police had to do a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The incident took place on Wednesday when the wedding procession (baraat) travelled from Gurana village in the Barot Kotwali area to Baghpat city.

Reportedly, the groom’s uncle (fufa) and some other Baratis got into an argument with the people serving the food because there was no paneer available. The baraatis also lamblasted the DJ for not playing songs of their choice. Even after the members of the bride’s side gave an explanation, the groom’s side remained agitated. As a result, the two parties got into a fight. People from the bride’s and the groom’s sides beat one another up with sticks and belts. A crowd soon gathered there following that. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

As seen in the video, several men are seen dragging and hitting each other in rage. A person is also seen hitting a person appearing to be a waiter with belts and kicks.

Three to four youths involved in the fight were apprehended by the police and were taken to the police station. However, after requests from people on both sides, the police released them. The Police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said that there was a small argument during the wedding ceremony. A settlement has been reached between both the parties. Someone recorded the incident on their mobile device and shared it online.

It is notable here that in 2020, a violent fight between 2 groups of chaat vendors in Baghpat had gone viral on social media and ‘BaghpatChaatFight’ had become a trend. Many people had shared videos of the now legendary fight with special effects and music added.