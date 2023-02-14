In East Palestine, Ohio State, a train derailment on February 3 caused a massive chemical spill of toxic substances including vinyl chloride. About 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, triggering a massive fire and chemical spill in the area. Now, after the local authorities declared to residents that it is “safe” for them to go back to their homes, the toxic chemicals released into the atmosphere have sparked fears.

This may be the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history.



Some people are already calling it the largest environmental disaster in the USA in recent times.

As per reports, the burning of vinyl chloride and other chemicals has released toxic hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air. The chemical spill occurred near the Ohio river which is a major tributary of the Mississippi river, causing concerns about water poisoning on a wider scale. The train cars were reportedly carrying thousands of gallons of vinyl chloride.

As the cars were at risk of explosion, the authorities pierced the containers, thinking of carrying out a ‘controlled release’ of the chemical. But the chemical started burning, releasing toxic fumes into the air and into a town that has a population of 5000 people.

Phosgene was used as a chemical weapon in World War 1.

As per reports, the US Environmental Protection Agency has sent a letter to the railway company telling them that ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene were also in the rail cars that were derailed and breached on February 3. Ethylhexyl acrylate reportedly is a carcinogen that can further complicate the situation for thousands of local residents and nearby farms.

The EPA has also stated that they are still estimating the level of impact.

In the videos from East Palestine, toxic fume clouds can be seen stretching for miles.

CBS News has reported that there are hundreds of dead fish floating in the river water even 5 miles away. A lot of people have reported burning skin, burning eyes and farm animals dropping dead. Locals have started filing lawsuits against the Norfolk Southern company demanding compensation and medical expenses for the resulting health hazards.

US companies the Vanguard Group, JP Morgan and Blackrock are the top shareholders of Norfolk Southern. The government and EPA have been criticised for not being honest about the incident and trying to downplay the issue.