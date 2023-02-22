A 29-year-old woman, Monica Vekaria of the Varaccha area, Greater Surat, Gujarat, committed suicide recently. Her father has filed a complaint against her in-laws for abetment of suicide. As per reports, Surat police have made few arrests in the matter. Now, an audio of the conversation between Monica and her father has gone viral on social media. In the phone call, the woman accused the family of her in-laws for forcing her to take the ultimate decision.

The conversation between the daughter and father took place shortly before her death. During the conversation, Monica said that though she wanted to live, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law mistreated her. She also alleged they might kill her.

Excerpts of the conversation between the two:

Monica: Dad, where are you?

Father: I am here in the office.

Monica: I feel like I want to live, but my uncle, my mother-in-law, and Jasmine are mistreating me.

Father: Why are you saying this?

Monica: I want to live, but it seems like they will kill me, put something in my food….My mother-in-law threatens that my girl is mamlatdar.

Father: Even if she says, what are you doing?

Monica: I feel terrified.

Father: Whatever happens, you have to stay there quietly. Refrain from getting confused.

Monica: So disconnect the phone now.

Father: Stop calling so much.

In the audio, Monica was crying and saying she wanted to live, but her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and Jasmine misbehaved with her. “I want to live, but it feels like someone will kill me or put something in my food. My mother-in-law threatens me. I feel terrified,” she told her father. To which her father said she need not worry. He also insisted that she has to live with her in-laws quietly.

As per reports, Monica got married six years ago. She lived with her husband, Tanish Vekaria, in Israel for a few years. Recently, they came to India for his brother’s wedding. Her family alleged that her in-laws were consistently harassing her. They also alleged her husband had an extramarital affair, and they forced her to divorce him. The family alleged their daughter was poisoned.

The girl’s father said, “From her conversation, it seems my daughter has been tortured for some time now. However, she lived there with understanding. She did not take it seriously initially, but from her statement, it appeared she was being tortured for a few days. Even before her death, she spoke to me. Finally, my daughter has been killed.”

Monica’s family has filed a complaint against seven members of her in-laws’ family at Surat Police Station. An FIR under the section relevant to the abetment of suicide has been registered, and so far, three accused have been arrested. The remaining four are absconding. Police have initiated a process to bring her husband, India, who is currently living in Israel.