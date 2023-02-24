Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP leader from Delhi, shared an undated graphic video (reader discretion advised), allegedly from Punjab, showing some individuals slicing a person’s fingers off with a sword. He is seen pleading for mercy but to no avail. The video has since gone viral on the internet even as Punjab remains on the tenterhook in the wake of unrest caused by supporters of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

“Couldn’t watch this Horrible video from Punjab Horrible situation of Law & order in the state since @AapPunjab formed Govt,” Sirsa tweeted along with the video.

The incident reportedly took place on 9 February, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar in Punjab. The police have already registered an FIR No.21 dated 09.02.2023 u/s 326, 365, 379 B, 34 IPC & 25 Arms Act in PS PH-1, District SAS Nagar. According to the authorities, the victim was immediately sent to the hospital for medical care.

“There was a personal grudge involved,” a police official claimed. The search for the perpetrators has begun after their identification, he added.

Unrest sweeps Punjab as supporters of Amritpal Singh protest with swords, attack police in Amritsar

On Thursday, there was unrest in Ajnala, a town near Amritsar in Punjab, as followers of Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Khalistani group Waris Punjab De, engaged in a clash with law enforcement officers. The protesters caused damage by breaking through police barricades and forcefully entering the Ajnala Police station, resulting in injuries to three policemen.

The unrest erupted after a complaint was filed against six named individuals and 20 unidentified persons at Ajnala Police station on February 17 by Varinder Singh from Salempur village in Ropar district. The complaint was directed towards Amritpal Singh, a self-proclaimed preacher, who was subsequently booked by the authorities.

Amritpal Singh, Pampalpreet Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Fauji Rounde Pind Wala were the six individuals named in the FIR. The charges against them included kidnapping, theft, and voluntarily causing harm, and the case was registered under sections 365, 379B, 323, 506, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following a complaint lodged by Ajnala Police Station, the town was engulfed in tension. Thousands of Amritpal Singh’s supporters besieged the police station and held it under their control for about six hours. Amritpal Singh claimed that his trusted associate, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan Singh, had been wrongly accused in the case. He further stated that he had provided substantial evidence to the police, which resulted in Toofan’s release on Friday.