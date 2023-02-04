A disturbing video of a man and a woman torturing a puppy has surfaced online. The video was shared on Twitter by a social media user named Vidit Sharma on Friday, February 3. The shameful act, which evidently the duo indulged in for the sake of mere amusement, reportedly happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the couple is seen holding the puppy by its limbs and swinging it in the air.

Taking note of the inhumane act, Bareilly police stated that in-charge inspector Baradari has been asked to pursue the required legal action in the referenced matter.

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक बारादरी,बरेली को आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) February 3, 2023

The boy again re-captures the puppy by the hind limbs and swings it violently while walking on the pavement. The girl tries to grab the puppy away from the boy, but, as before, clutches the puppy’s front limbs and sways it once again.

Throughout the 0.33-second act, the duo continues to torture the helpless animal for their own amusement.