West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari lashes out at Alipurduar DM and SP for being hands in gloves with TMC

"The DM of Alipurduar, Surendra Meena, is the original district President of the Trinamool Congress. I know everything about his involvement in sand mining, and smuggling of sandalwood and stones. He had brought Mamata Banerjee here and conducted a public meeting," Suvendu said.

OpIndia Staff
On Friday (February 11), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the Alipurduar District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police (SP) Y Raghuvanshi for allegedly facilitating the defection of BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“The DM of Alipurduar, Surendra Meena, is the original district President of the Trinamool Congress. I know everything about his involvement in sand mining, and smuggling of sandalwood and stones. He had brought Mamata Banerjee here and conducted a public meeting,” Suvendu was heard saying.

He further emphasised, “SP Y Raghuvanshi, let me tell you that you are new here. Stay alert. I have documents showing how many times you called him (Suman Kanjilal). I also have CCTV footage of the DM meeting Suman.”

“I take full responsibility when I say this…that I have all the facts and documents about what DM Surendra Kumar Meena and the SP have done in the past one month,” Suvendu Adhikari pointed out.

“If 20,000 people can gather and gherao Surendra Meena, the way in which the TMC is using official positions to threaten democracy will end and the coming panchayat election will be the people’s vote,” he warned.

The BJP leader lashed out at ‘rebel’ Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, who recently joined hands with the Trinamool Congress. Given that the defection of a single MLA to the rival camp will lead to disqualification under the anti-defection law [pdf], Kanjilal has been hideous about his new political affiliation.

“If you have the power, then, acknowledge in public that you are a member of the Trinamool Congress. Why don’t you quit the Vidhan Sabha and BJP’s primary membership,” he told Kanjilal.

“If you have the guts, then, openly announce in a public rally that you have relinquished your ties with the BJP and joined hands with the TMC…People voted for Narendra Modi. If a booth President is made to contest against you, then, he may secure more votes than you,” Adhikari lashed out.

It must be mentioned that Suman Kanjilal defected to the TMC on February 5 this year. He had earlier tweeted, “Are you scared of the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution (anti-defection law)? Not handing over TMC flag?”

“Because, inside Vidhan Sabha, as in the case of Mukul Roy, TMC Owner labelled him as BJP; Suman Kanjilal would also claim that he belongs to the BJP Legislative Party,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari also vowed to recover the money that gullible people were allegedly forced to pay to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, via agents, in exchange for government jobs.

“I had two goals after joining BJP. One was to defeat Mamata Banerjee in elections, which I already achieved. The other one was to turn her into a former Chief Minister of the State. This is my target,” he announced during his rally in Alipurduwar.

