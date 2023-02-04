On Saturday (February 4), Indian gymnast and Olympian, Dipa Karmarkar, spoke about the ban handed out to her by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for the use of the prohibited substance, Higenamine.

In a statement, she said, “Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career.” Dipa Karmakar informed that the matter came to light in October 2021 when a sample was taken for ‘out-of-competition’ testing and assessment.

“The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation,” she emphasised.

The Indian Olympian pointed out that her suspension by the ITA has been decreased by 3 months and back-dated by 2 and half months. As such, she can return to the professional gymnastics arena in July this year.

“I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved,” she said. Dipa Karmarkar emphasised, “Multiple media reports have speculated that was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS).”

However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter…It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned,” she asserted.

“Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind. Gymnastics is all have, and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute,” Dipa Karmakar concluded.

It must be mentioned that the gymnast hails from the Northeastern State of Tripura and came to the limelight after qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Despite her stellar performance, Karmakar narrowly missed out on the bronze medal.