On Friday, March 3, a 10th-class girl student committed suicide in the Dausa district of Rajasthan leaving behind a suicide note. In the note, she stated that she was tense due to her 10th-class board exams and that she was unable to handle the pressure of scoring more than 95% in exams. The girl has been identified as Khushbu Meena (15) and was preparing for her board exams.

According to the reports, the girl was studying at her home in the Lalsaut area of Dausa with her brother who studies in class 4. She committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope when her parents were not at home. The girl left a short suicide note which read, “I am sorry Mummy and Pappa. I can’t do this. I feel pressured due to the 10th board exams. I won’t be able to score more than 95% in the exams. I love you Papa, Mummy, and Rishabh. I am so sorry.”

The incident is said to have happened when the girl’s mother had gone to the school to pay her son’s school fees. She returned home around 11 AM to find her daughter’s body. The local police were informed who arrived at the spot and investigated the matter. The girl was immediately shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Reports mention that Khushbu’s father, Basram Meena, is a school teacher and works at a government school in Jalore city of Rajasthan. He rushed to Dausa after learning about his daughter’s suicide. He said that he and his wife never pressured Khushbu for marks. “She was studious and so intelligent. We never thought she could do something like this,” her father said.

Meanwhile, Khushbu’s mother, who fainted at the hospital after the doctors confirmed her death said, “We never pressured her for studies. But she wanted to always rank first at the school. We are actually clueless thinking why she did what she did.”

The teachers at Khushbu’s school were also questioned about her death. They said that she was intelligent and would always score good marks in exams. School principal Vishram Gurjar also confirmed that she was intelligent but was not confident that she would score more than 95% in the exams. “We had relieved all the 10th class students on February 16 so that they could prepare well for the exams scheduled to start on March 16. We really feel sad that we lost such a bright student,” he was quoted as saying.

The Police have seized the suicide note and have begun the investigation into the case.

[This report can be triggering. Please note that suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)]