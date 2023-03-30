Thursday, March 30, 2023
AIMIM leader booked for offering Namaz at a public place in Lucknow

The matter came to light on Wednesday after the AIMIM leader posted a picture offering prayers on her Twitter handle.

ANI
AIMIM leader
Image Source: Siasat
4

Lucknow police have booked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Uzma Praveen for offering prayers at Husain Ganj Metro station in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after the AIMIM leader posted a picture offering prayers on her Twitter handle. DCP, Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said Uzma had falsely shown the place of offering prayers to be Vidhan Bhawan which is misleading. “Just to create hype on social media,” the official said.

“A case under charges of IPC 153 A (promoting enmity), IPC 200 (giving false information), and IPC 283 (obstruction of public way) 66 IT act has been registered against Uzma,” said the DCP.

After the police action, Praveen tweeted in Hindi that a mountain is being made out a molehill and alleged that police was following the media personnel in doing so. She further wrote on Twitter that she was following her religion.

On August 24, 2022, a large gathering of people offered namaz under Chhajlet PS limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. According to police, there was no mosque there, only two houses.

“On August 24, a huge number of people gathered to offer namaz under Chhajlet PS limits; there was no mosque there, only 2 houses. After receiving a complaint, a case was registered against the owners of both houses,” Moradabad SP SK Meena had said.

In July last year, an FIR was registered against six persons for offering Namaz at Lucknow’s swanky Lulu mall.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termsAIMIM namaz
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

