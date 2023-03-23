Thursday, March 23, 2023
Khalistani separatist fugitive Amritpal Singh blackmailed women with obscene videos, chatted with married women: Reports

Amritpal Singh lamented how women supposedly become too attached to him and justified the idea of extra-marital relationships as long as the marriage in question is unharmed.

OpIndia Staff
Amritpal Singh believed in extra marital affairs, blackmailed women: Reports
Amritpal Singh with his aides, image via Business Today
37

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, chatted with multiple women and used to blackmail them with obscene videos.

As per a report by India Today TV, the Whatsapp chats and voice notes of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief revealed that he was actively seeking casual/ non-serious relationships with single and married women.

Amritpal Singh lamented how women supposedly become too attached to him and justified the idea of extra-marital relationships as long as the marriage in question is unharmed.

He aspired to have commitment free-relationships and regularly had video chats with women on Snapchat. India Today TV was able to access 12 voice recordings of the pro-Khalistan leader.

Amritpal Singh had a long list of women followers, whom he messaged routinely, on Instagram. “So our extra marital is confirmed?… Our honeymoon will be in Dubai,” he wrote in an Instagram chat. He was also seen sending kisses on video calls and talking about ‘small marriages.’

On March 18 this year, the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh with support from central agencies. Around 150 of his associates and followers have been arrested so far, including actor Daljeet Kalsi who is believed to be his advisor and finance.

Singh managed to escape after a car chase on March 18 and is on the run. Punjab Police revealed Singh has connections to SFJ and ISI. His treasurer received funds from Pakistan. Four of his associates were shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.

The state govt suspended mobile internet and imposed Section 144 in the state. Internet in some locations is still suspended. NIA reached Punjab to take over the case on March 21 this year.

