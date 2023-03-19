Punjab Police on Sunday evening said that pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh is still on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him. Amritpal Singh is absconding since yesterday after the police launched a crackdown on his Waris Punjab De and arrested several members of the organisation.

“Punjab Police is acting within the law. Amritpal Singh is still absconding and not yet arrested,” IGP Sukhchain Gill said in a video message on Sunday late evening. He also requested all citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not panic. “Don’t believe the rumours and false news. Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not panic,” he said.

The clarification by Punjab police after rumours that Amritpal Singh has been arrested and he has been shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam after the Punjab police confirmed that 4 arrested persons were moved to Dibrugarh by a special Indian Air Force plane. They have been lodged at the central jail in the eastern Assam town.

The police have refused to divulge the names of the persons shifted to Assam. Given this secrecy, and the fact that they were transported by an IAF aircraft accompanied by a large team of Punjab Police including top-level officials, many have speculated that Amritpal Singh could be one of the persons shifted.

Some portals have even published the names of the persons, citing sources. The portal New Indian has claimed that six persons have been airlifted to Assam, not four as informed by police. It also said that Amritpal Singh also has been arrested and he also could be in Dibrugarh. According to a report published by them, the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested following a sensational and clandestine operation between the central government and the state governments of Assam and Punjab.

It claims that Amritpal Singh along with six of his henchmen were taken to Assam. “The decision was taken keeping in mind the sensitivity of the situation as well as the security of the six persons arrested in the case,” the New Indian cited sources as saying.

As per the report, the six persons have been identified as Barjinder Singh, Ajay Pal Singh, Gurvir Singh, Savreet Singh, Gurpal Singh Pala and Amandeep Singh Joti. The portal also claimed that the six persons have confessed that they were working as carriers of drugs and arms.