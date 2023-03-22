On March 21, a Hindustan Times report revealed that Pakistani spy agency ISI trained pro-Khalistan separatist leader and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh in Georgia before coming to India. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Singh had close links to the banned Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice. HT quoted unnamed officials in India’s counter-terrorism apparatus saying key portions of the conspiracy were hatched in Dubai.

A person aware of intelligence analysis of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal said, “During his stay in Dubai, which is a hub for ISI agents, Amritpal Singh was offered money as part of a well-orchestrated plan to revive militancy in Punjab. He was sent to Georgia for training by ISI before his flight to India.” Amritpal Singh is a part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan to revive militancy in Punjab, the officer said.

He added, “Amritpal Singh also has links with SFJ and even campaigned for the latter’s activities on social media.” Singh was close to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, founder of SFJ, who is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Reports suggest that Amritpal Singh, who claimed to be running de-addiction centres, was found to be running a drug smuggling network in India with the help of ISI. Amritpal was allegedly using low-quality cheap antidotes to ensure prolonged dependency on drugs in inmates at the centres.

Weapons procured from Pakistan were recovered from the centres. Furthermore, the drone intrusions across the border to drop drugs and weapons spiked after he arrived in India in September 2022. Agencies noted that Singh was creating a ‘private militia’ at his drug de-addiction centres. He had named it the “Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF)”. According to the investigating agencies, the group was misappropriating funds in the name of Khalistan under the supervision of his uncle Harjit Singh.

Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode, was the source of drugs for Amritpal Singh. Rode was also linked to his main handler Avtar Singh Khanda’s link Paramjeet Singh Pamma. The official told HT, “Besides, he has links with drug smugglers across the border identified by their pseudo names – Billa, Bilal and Rana.” Not to forget, the Mercedes car he was using to travel across Punjab was allegedly given to him by Ravel Singh, a notorious drug dealer.

Another round of “Khalsa Vaheer” was planned from March 19, starting from Muktsar Sahib Gurudwara and ending at Damdama Sahib Gurudwara on Baisakhi. The idea was to increase his influence in the Malwa region. The march was deliberately scheduled on the Barsi (death anniversary) of controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Notably, Moosewala’s mother praised Amritpal Singh in her address at the Barsi event.

SFJ issued threats over a crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Irked by the crackdown on Amritpal Singh, SFJ’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu issued a threat against Punjab Government and Central Government. In a video statement, he issued a threat to damage powerhouses in Delhi. He also asked his followers to reach the Delhi border. Pannu said in the statement that Singh was connecting thousands of Sikhs to Anandpur Sahib with Khalsa Vaheer. He was keeping youth away from drugs. He alleged the work done by Singh irked the Indian government leading to a crackdown against him. He called it the beginning of a war. He threatened to damage the Pragati-3 powerhouse in his statement.

Amritpal Singh urged his followers to support Referendum 2020

In a Clubhouse discussion, Amritpal Singh urged his followers to support Sikhs For Justice’s Referendum 2020. He categorically said that everyone who is demanding Khalistan should be supported but with caution. He saw no problem supporting deemed terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s SFJ as it demands a separate nation for Sikhs. A detailed report on publicly available Clubhouse recordings of Amritpal Singh can be read here.

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh with support from Central agencies. Around 114 of his associates and followers have been arrested so far, including actor Daljeet Kalsi who is believed to be his advisor and financer. Singh managed to escape after a car chase on March 18 and is on the run. Punjab Police revealed Singh has connections to SFJ and ISI. His treasurer received funds from Pakistan. Four of his associates were shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. The state govt suspended mobile internet and imposed Section 144 in the state. Internet in some locations is still suspended. NIA reached Punjab to take over the case on March 21.