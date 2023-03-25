Days after a mob of frenzied Khalistanis laid siege on the Indian High Commission in London, British Parliamentarian Claudia Webbe openly expressed support for Khalistan and a referendum on the Indian State of Punjab.

In a tweet (archive) on Saturday (March 25), the MP from Leicester East wrote, “I am very concerned about the situation in the Punjab, which is affecting many within the Sikh Community of Leicester.”

She claimed that UK politicians had been labelling Sikhs as terrorists, even though they are peacefully indulging in separatist activities and calling for the secession of Punjab from the Union of India.

“It’s inflammatory for UK politicians to label Sikhs as ‘terrorist’. Those that peacefully support Khalistan and a referendum on independence are not terrorists,” she concluded.

It must be mentioned that Claudia Webbe was earlier expelled from the UK’s Labour Party after being found guilty of harassing a woman named Michelle Merritt for 18 months (2018-2020) over an affair with her boyfriend Lester Thomas.

“I have seen all of your naked pictures. Get out of my relationship otherwise, I will tell your whole family and show them all of your pictures,” she had threatened Michelle Merritt over a phone call.

Claudia Webbe was eventually handed a 12-month community service, totalling 80 hours of unpaid work. She is currently an independent MP from Leicester East, where the Hindu minority population was targeted by Islamists between August and October 2022.

Indian High Commission in London faces attacks from Khalistanis

On March 19 evening, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

In a video that has now come to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.



(Source: MATV, London)



(Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Even after assurances from the London Metropolitan Police about raising the level of protection for the Indian High Commission, pro-Khalistan supporters on March 22 breached the security cover and threw eggs and inks to deface and vandalize the building.

The police had deployed forces in 24 buses as well as the mounted police, however, the Khalistanis were still successful in vandalizing and defacing the premises.