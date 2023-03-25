Saturday, March 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEdtech giant BYJUs draws flak on social media for using a distorted map of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Edtech giant BYJUs draws flak on social media for using a distorted map of India showing Kashmir as a separate country

The widespread backlash on social media prompted Byjus to issue a statement denying any involvement in the creation of the distorted map of India

OpIndia Staff
3

On Friday, March 24, the educational technology behemoth BYJUs drew flak on social media for again sharing a distorted map of India which showed Jammu and Kashmir as a separate country and parts of Ladakh as China on the map. The map is allegedly part of the study material issued by BYJUs to its students.

The issue came to the fore after a Twitter user named Bala shared the image of the incorrect map of India, which is a part of BYJUs study material, and tagged the organization in his tweet. “First you defame Sardar Patel, then you promote pro-China and pro-Pakistan propaganda. Now it shows Kashmir as a separate country and some parts of Ladakh with China,” wrote BALA.

The widespread backlash on social media prompted Byjus to respond to the tweet. The company issued a statement denying any involvement in the creation of the distorted map of India that was uploaded on Twitter.

It further clarified that the video was based on user-generated content, which was uploaded by a young Osmo student. Osmo, a BYJUs subsidiary, is a platform and technology provider that allows users to upload their content. The map has subsequently been removed and is no longer accessible, said Edtech company.

“At BYJU’S and Osmo, we hold the highest respect for the integrity and sovereignty of India. We do not endorse or promote any content that violates our policies or goes against our values. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of editorial integrity and user-generated content moderation on our platforms,” the statement read.

Statement issued by BYJUs

Notably, the Edtech company faced a similar backlash in October last year. The company had then also issued a statement saying the map has been ‘wrongly attributed’ to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action.

The map, which was then attributed to BYJUs, showed a few parts of Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir” and “Aksai Chin.”

Child rights body NCPCR summons BYJU’s CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations of malpractice

In December 2022, the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday summoned the educational technology behemoth BYJU’S CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations that it is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses. Raveendra has been asked to appear before the NCPCR on December 23.

The Commission urged asked the CEO to appear in person before it with information about all of the courses that BYJU’s offers to children, including information about their course structure, fees, the number of students who are currently enrolled in each course and details of its refund policy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,737FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com