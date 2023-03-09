After Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making anti-India comments in the UK, Congress leaders and supporters have started attacking him online. Several Congress leaders and workers replied to him on Twitter calling him a Rs 2 troll. This was led by Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms of the Congress party.

While responding to a tweet by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju where he said that Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don’t know it, she called him a 2 rupee troll and a pest. Kiren Rijiju has said, “People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don’t know that he is actually Pappu. And it’s not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India.”

Quoting the tweet of Rijiju, she said “You are a ₹2 troll. @KirenRijiju Min of (Out) Law and (In) Justice You owe your existence and relevance to lying about Rahul Gandhi But you know what? The more pests like you lie about him – the clearer it becomes how he rattles the living daylights out of each one of you”.

Kiren Rijiju was pointing to the speech that Rahul Gandhi gave at Cambridge recently where he alleged that democracy was in danger in India under the Narendra Modi government. Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was criticized by media across the political spectrum. Kiren Rijiju also pointed to the fact that Rahul Gandhi’s unfounded and vacuous claims of minorities being second-class citizens in India were something that the western media and anti-India forces will use to further their agenda.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also joined in attacking the minister, calling him an absolute disgrace. He supported Supriya’s comments, and retweeted her tweet with the comment “Absolute disgrace as a Minister”.

Notably, many other Congress trolls were seen in the comment section of Kiren Rijiju hurling similar abuses. Maskoor Usmani, a Congress leader from Bihar, said that a Rs2/Tweet troller prevails better sense of humour than the minister, and alleged that Rijiju was “shaming the world largest democracy by making such a statement on opposition leader.”

Several other Congress leaders made similar comments directed towards Kiren Rijiju.

Rahul Gandhi and his obsession with India not being a nation but rather a Union of States doesn’t seem to be fading. He repeated the same thing in his Cambridge talk which was questioned by an IRTS officer and a scholar of Public Policy at Cambridge.