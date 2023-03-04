Saturday, March 4, 2023
HomeCrimeCPI leader arrested for molesting a minor in Kerala
Crime
Updated:

CPI leader arrested for molesting a minor in Kerala

Both Satheesan and the girl's family were known to each other and the accused was the president of SC community co-operative society, said the police.

ANI
CPI leader arrested
Image Source: ANI
5

A CPI leader was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in Arthungal area of Alappuzha district, the police said.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Satheeesan, a CPI leader, was arrested by Arthungal police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim on Friday. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act against him.

The minor, in her complaint, has stated that she was molested on multiple occasions by the accused, they said.

According to police, the victim belongs to the scheduled caste community and revealed about the incident during a counselling session at the school.

Both Satheesan and the girl’s family were known to each other and the accused was the president of SC community co-operative society, said the police.

The accused CPI leader was produced before court and has been sent on police remand, they added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala molestation
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,774FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com