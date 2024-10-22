Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Hyderabad: Tensions erupt after Islamists raise ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against a Hindu youth over charges of ‘blasphemy’

According to a report by Organizer, the incident took place after a 20-year-old hotel employee from the Rein Bazaar jurisdiction shared an Instagram post that allegedly offended the Muslim community. Within hours, a large mob of Islamists took to the streets and raised slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda” against the young man.

On Sunday, 20th October, tensions erupted in the Rein Bazaar area of Hyderabad when a large mob of Islamists gathered to protest against a local youth, accusing him of blasphemy. The mob of Islamists was angered over an Instagram post that they claimed was offensive to Prophet Mohammad. The mob demanded action against the youth and raised slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda.” The protests began at midnight and continued until the early hours, leading to unrest in the area.

According to a report by Organizer, the incident took place after a 20-year-old hotel employee from the Rein Bazaar jurisdiction shared an Instagram post that allegedly offended the Muslim community. Within hours, a large mob of Islamists took to the streets and raised slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda” against the young man. For those unaware, the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans, popularised by hardcore Islamists, call for the beheading of the person accused of “blasphemy.”

The situation worsened as reports surfaced that over 60 people attacked a family near the Mahankali Pochamma Temple in Brahmanwadi, Yakutpura. The mob issued death threats, which heightened tensions near the temple. Notably, Rein Bazaar police station was in close proximity to the spot where the incident happened. However, the locals expressed their frustration over police inaction in the matter.

Eyewitnesses further alleged that instead of addressing the tension, the police instructed the temple community to vacate the premises and remain silent. No official statement has been issued by the police regarding the threats or why no strict action was taken to defuse the situation.

Series of similar incidents across the country

In recent months, several such incidents where Islamist mobs raised slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda” have been reported across the country including the recent incident in Hyderabad, in response to perceived insults to Islam. On 19th October, an Islamist mob took to the streets of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and chanted the slogan following rumours of blasphemy against a Hindu man. As per reports, they were angered over an objectionable comment about Prophet Mohammad. The mob surrounded the local police station and demanded action. The accused was arrested by the police, and the authorities claimed the situation was under control.

On 16th September, similar slogans were raised by a Muslim mob during a Barawafat procession in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, near a Hindu Temple. A video of the incident went viral. The incident took place in front of the Bharatbhari Temple, leading to an immediate investigation by the Siddharthnagar police.

A similar incident occurred on 29th September following remarks by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, head priest (Mahant) of Dasna Temple, during a public event. The mob, angered by his remarks, raised “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans. Similar mobs protested and raised slogans against Narsinghanand at several locations across the country for days.

In October, a heated exchange between a 14-year-old Hindu boy and a Muslim boy on social media escalated into a major incident. A video of Salman Azhari, known for insulting Hindus, was shared by the Muslim boy during the argument. In response, the Hindu boy retaliated with comments that were deemed objectionable by the Muslim boy. He shared screenshots on social media, and the Hindu boy was accused of blasphemy. After that, over 1,000 Islamists gathered outside his house and raised “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans. A police officer was also assaulted during the incident, leading to multiple FIRs being registered against the mob.

