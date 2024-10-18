The Islamo-leftist propaganda outlets compete as to who can come up with the most inhumane justification for the killing of a 22-year-old Hindu youth by Islamists in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. Ram Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered by Islamists for removing a green flag and replacing it with a saffron one at Abdul Hamid’s home following a dispute during a religious procession of Durga Visarjan. In a shameless attempt at downplaying the Islamist crime, leftist propaganda portal The Wire passed off Mishra’s killing as an act of ‘self-defence’.

On the 16th of October, The Wire published a report on YouTube, titled “Who is behind the communal riots in Bahraich?” In this video, ‘journalist’ Sharat Pradhan accused the BJP and RSS of instigating riots in Bahraich insinuating that violence erupted because bypolls are to be held in 10 seats in the state. He went on to accuse the Hindus of raising slogans against Muslims and abusing them which enraged Muslims who in turn resorted to violence.

After describing the sequence of events as to how Ram Gopal Mishra removed the green flag and demonising the Hindus, Sharat Pradhan justified the Hindu youth’s brutal murder saying that if Hindus storm into the houses of Muslims, remove their flags and hoist saffron flags, Muslims will kill Hindus in ‘self-defence’. Shrewdly, Sharat Pradhan blamed Hindus for the violence, diminished Ram Gopal Mishra’s brutal murder as an act of ‘self-defence’, while also giving a political colour to the incident claiming that it was BJP that disrupted communal harmony and caused riots so that it could build a narrative that Muslims are causing riots and use it for electoral gains in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Hindus raising slogans is ‘provocation’, Muslims killing Hindu youth is ‘self-defence’: The Wire normalising what Congress’s 2011 Communal Violence Bill would have made a law

“When Hindus partaking in Durga Visarjan procession enter someone’s house and instigate them, they [Muslims] had licensed gun. They [accused Muslims] took out the gun and fired it and the bullet hit the same boy who changed flags. He was taken to the hospital but died. Since bullets had struck his body, he had to die. There is no doubt that the shot was deliberately aimed at the boy [Ram Gopal Mishra]…provocation…this is fine…but the arson after that, the houses and shops of Musalmans were selectively attacked and burnt. By doing all this who is benefitting from this…it is being said about BJP that it would benefit from this incident in other states like Maharashtra where the Hindu-Muslim divide can work in favour of the BJP…,” The Wire ‘journalist’ said.

Liberals at Wire seem to think that Hindu lives are very cheap.



Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered in Bahraich



But see how casually they seem to dismiss his death, and act like it was self defense. pic.twitter.com/nQPMANYHdS — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) October 18, 2024

How casually Sharat Pradhan said “Goli maari gayi hai toh marega hi” just because the victim is a Hindu and the perpetrators are Muslims and it is the ideological imperative of the Islamo-leftists to defend the Islamist criminals. The Wire not only downplayed Ram Gopal Mishra’s murder by Islamists as self-defence, indulged in victim-blaming but also conveniently blamed Hindus for starting the riots and justifying the Islamist aggression.

The Wire claims that BJP incited riot in Bahraich to capitalise on it in Maharashtra elections

Several claims regarding what initiated the riots have emerged including the songs mocking Pakistan, Mughal invader Babur etc being played on the DJ in the Hindu procession, now The Wire is claiming that Hindus raised slogans against Muslims etc, etc. However, none of it justifies the brutal killing of the Hindu youth. The leftist media wants to normalise the Islamist argument that if Hindus will ‘instigate’ Muslims they will kill Hindus. The Wire tried to create a narrative that Hindus provoked Muslims who then acted in ‘self-defence’ but cruel Hindus burnt the houses of poor, innocent Muslims out of revenge and to somehow ensure the BJP benefits from it in the elections.

The leitmotif of the 12-minute haranguing of Sharat Pradhan was that Muslims, no matter what, are always the victims and Hindus and the BJP are always the oppressors. This comes even as Sudhakar Tiwari who was also attacked alongside Ram Gopal Mishra confirmed that some people from the Mosque initiated the attack on the Hindus.

The Wire and leftist media ecosystem is doing exactly what the Communal Violence Bill proposed by Congress in 2011 would have done only if it was passed. This bill had provisions ensuring that only minorities and SCs/STs could be “victims” and the perpetrators of communal violence would always be the majority, which is Hindus.

Before The Wire, another leftist propaganda outlet Newslaundry also attempted to rationalise Ram Gopal Mishra’s brutal murder. As a local man told the propaganda portals’ reporter that the Hindu side was playing the “Tel laga lo Dabur ka naam mita do Babur ka” song, Newslaundry suggested that it was this song being played by Hindus to offend the Muslims thus causing the riots and the Hindu youth’s murder even as the Muslims had started abusing and threatening Hindus first.

In a nutshell, as per the logic of Islamo-leftist propagandists, a song, a few slogans, removing a flag or any real or imaginary thing can offend Islamists and once offended, any criminal activity they carry out is ‘self-defence’ but when Islamists raise Sar Tan Se Juda slogans outside Hindu temples during Muharram, it is by default an act of consolidating communal harmony, preservation of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.

While The Wire insinuated that BJP benefits from a Bahraich-like incident of communal clashes by projecting Muslims as the rioters, it is in reality, the Muslim appeasing political parties that benefit the most by positioning themselves as the protectors of ‘minorities’ against ‘fascist Hindutva regime’. It was seen how opposition parties benefitted from Muslim-majority constituencies in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections. Also, Samajwadi Party which thrives on the M-Y [Muslim-Yadav] formula did not condemn the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra by Islamists, however, as soon as the news of Mishra’s killers Sarfaraz and Talib getting injured in a police encounter while attempting to flee to Nepal came up, its supremo Akhilesh Yadav came in action and accused UP Police of deliberately carrying out encounters to kill the accused.

Going by Sharat Pradhan’s logic, it was the BJP who asked Hindus to take out a procession in Maharajganj and provoke Muslims, and get a Hindu youth brutally murdered so that the BJP could ‘polarise’ Hindu votes. Later on, Pradhan appeared to indulge in monkey balancing by saying that people on both sides did wrong, his emphasis remained on how the BJP government will ‘target’ Muslims only.