‘Will steal girls’ hearts instead’: YouTuber Elvish Yadav rubbishes claims his car was used to steal flower pots in Gurugram in #GamlaChor controversy

Earlier this week, a video had gone viral where a man in swamy SUV could be seen stealing flower pots put up by city administration in Gurugram and driving away.

OpIndia Staff
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav rubbished rumours against him that suggested his car was used to steal flowerpots (Image: myserviceera)
7

On February 28, YouTuber, Elvish Yadav rubbished the claims that his car was used to steal flowerpots. In a statement on Instagram and Twitter, Yadav said he would take legal action against those who are spreading the rumours on social media platforms. His name was dragged into the controversy after the car used to allegedly steal flowerpots from government property was seen in videos featuring Elvish Yadav.

Reportedly, the Police have arrested one Manmohan Yadav in the matter.

In a statement issued in Instagram stories, Yadav said, “A rumour is making rounds that Elvish Yadav stole flower pots. Everyone knows which car I own and the number it carries. I bought Porche recently, which is yet to get registered. The Fortuner I have has the number 0001. I do not have a KIA car. There are hundreds of cars in my meetups. That does not mean I own all the cars. I used that car in a meetup, as it has a sunroof. I just wanted to see the public and wave at them. I am taking legal action against one [who started the rumours].” He sarcastically added, “Fix yourself, else I will steal flowerpots from your home,” and laughed.

Yadav said such rumours would not hamper the meetup schedule. “Do you think I would steal flowerpots? I will steal girls’ hearts. I will steal the hearts of haters’ mothers. I have a lot of flowerpots at my home. I have neem and pipal trees at my home. I do not need more flowerpots,” he added.

On Twitter, he said, “This is not my vehicle. I kindly ask everyone not to spread any untrue information about me. I’m suing the people who are spreading false information about me.”

Founder of Unseen India Utkarsh Singh quoted him with a screenshot of the car from a video featuring Yadav, to which Yadav said, “Get ready with the money. Defamation is on its way. Your house will be sold in this.”

When Utkarsh said he did not have flowerpots to poke Yadav further, he said, “You do not even have a house. Say something new.”

Twitter user Dr Nimo Yadav also accused him of stealing the flowerpots. He said, “Thoo Elvish Yadav. You have a face of a thief, but you should have at least thought of our community. You have defamed our community.” Elvish replied, “Someone, please teach this person with a pokemon-like name to run Parivahan App or check his degree.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Just because I was seen in a car once, doesn’t mean I own it. Some filthy minds who have a habit of creating fake narratives once again came out of their ratholes with a cooked-up story. Forget me; they don’t even leave the country or the PM. You can’t expect more from them.”

He added, “One more message, lies do not live long. They can try their level best and run the narratives they like, but I have spoken for Hindus and will continue to do so. Jai Shri Ram.”

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a Gurugram-based YouTuber and influencer. He started his channel in 2016 and has around 9.2 million subscribers. Famous for his hilarious theme-based videos, Elvish has often come out in support of the Hindu community and spoken against the propaganda run by leftists and liberals. 

OpIndia tried to reach out to Elvish but could not connect.

Gurugram VIP resident in swanky SUV caught on camera stealing flower pots kept for G20 event

A video has gone viral wherein two men are seen stealing flower pots and storing them in the boot of their high-end vehicle with a VIP or a vanity registration number. The incident reportedly took place in Gurgaon, Haryana. The man who recorded the incident’s footage shared it on social media on Monday, February 27.

In the video that has now gone viral, multiple flower pots filled with in-bloom flowers are seen maintained in a place where a poster advertising the G20 conference can also be seen. Two men are seen lifting a few flower pots and loading them in their high-end SUV’s boot.

