On March 27, a video of social media influencer Prapti Elizabeth went viral on Twitter in which she was insulting the Jain community. After that on 30th March 2023, an image that went viral on media claimed that Prapti Elizabeth is arrested. It was claimed that Prapti Elizabeth has been arrested for smuggling wine from a church and selling it to a liquor store. Many Twitter users shared the image from their accounts.

The viral image said in the caption, “Influencer named Prapti Elizabeth arrested, as she was caught smuggling wine from the church and selling it to a local liquor shop.” The image was made and shared by a Twitter handle named The Katva which is seemingly a parody account of ‘The Tatva’.

Prapti Elizabeth had essentially mocked vegetarian people in general and the Jain community in particular through her videos on social media. Many people who came across this viral image by The Katva shared it assuming that Prapti Elizabeth is arrested for smuggling wine from the church and selling it to a local liquor shop.

One Tanvi Jain wrote, “Church me wine milti hai ! (Wine is available in church.) The lady who was mocking vegetarians, especially Jains, is arrested.”

— Tanvi Jain (@TanviSolanki_) March 30, 2023

Another Twitter handle named Loner Monkey posted, “Karma is a bitch – With Love from Jain Brothers.”

— LonerMonkey ↙️ (@lonermonkeyy) March 31, 2023

Satyagrah India posted, “Karma is a bitch – With Love from Jain and Vegetarian Community – Even Non-veg community don’t wanna do anything with her. Now fast in jail because only vegetarian food is available there and there is no system for ordering online.”

अब जेल में उपवास कर लीजिए क्योंकि वहां शाकाहारी भोजन ही मिलता है और ऑनलाइन मंगाने की व्यवस्था नहीं है।#PraptiElizabeth #womenempowerment
— Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) March 31, 2023

An account named Jain Khabar also shared this viral image with the same caption, “Now fast in jail because only vegetarian food is available there and there is no system for ordering online.”

However, Prapti Elizabeth has not been arrested, and there is no report to suggest that she stole wine from a church to sell it. The viral image was made by a parody Twitter handle called The Katva, with a logo that resembles the media portal The Tatva.

An examination of the image shows a logo that says ‘The Katva’. The logo has been made by replacing the first T in Tatva with K with the same font and style. There is a Twitter account named ‘The Katva‘ with the Twitter handle @thekatvaindiaa, and it is clear that it is a parody account. The account has shared several images with satirical captions, all made in the style of Tatva. The parody account itself had originally posted the Prapti meme on 30 March, which was picked up by other Twitter users.

Therefore, Prapti Elizabeth is not arrested. There was no such news in the media.

What did Prapti Elizabeth say about Jains?

In the December 15 video on Instagram, she said, “Just when you thought men couldn’t disappoint you any further, boom! Vegetarian men [laughs histerically]. Here one really cute 6-feet tall guy asked me out, and I got to know that he was JAIN. Man! I tell you, my lady boner died [laughs histerically]. And then this Jain cutie goes, “meet me”. I am like, ‘I don’t return favours I don’t get. I ain’t doing that. I sincerely hope all you veggie men find your kind, but I ain’t it. Sorry for the loss.” It is unclear if she was trying to be funny or abusive in the video.

Twitter user Aditya Nayak shared that video and wrote, “All vegetarian men, especially Jains, should thank their Gods that this two-bit rice bag has rejected them.”