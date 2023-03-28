On March 27, a video of social media influencer Prapti Elizabeth went viral on Twitter in which she was insulting the Jain community. The video was shared by Twitter user Aditya Nayak who wrote, “All vegetarian men, especially Jains, should thank their Gods that this two-bit rice bag has rejected them.”

In the December 15 video on Instagram, she said, “Just when you though men couldn’t disappoint you any further, boom! Vegetarian men [laughs histerically]. Here one really cute 6-feet tall guy asked me out, and I got to know that he was JAIN. Man! I tell you, my lady boner died [laughs histerically]. And then this Jain cutie goes, “meet me”. I am like, ‘I don’t return favours I don’t get. I ain’t doing that. I sincerely hope all you veggie men find your kind, but I ain’t it. Sorry for the loss.” It is unclear if she was trying to be funny or abusive in the video. Some comments on social media pointed out she laughs like a character from a TV serial.

Backlash on Jain video

Both Twitter and Instagram users disliked her abusing the Jain community and called her out. Twitter user Aditi wrote, “Peta should promote this video instead of their regular stuff.. I am sure 97% people will leave non veg just by seeing this video.”

Peta should promote this video instead of their regular stuff..



Twitter user IamBawaal wrote, “Not sure about cute but I’m jain and 6ft and I’ll choose a sack of onions over her!”

Twitter user Ishaan Jain said, “How lucky that ‘Jain’ guy must be? He got saved from dating this pandemic of a woman.”

Twitter user Saloni said, “average ricebag, mocking people for their religious beliefs. mocking a Jain for their eating habits is like mocking a Muslim for offering namaz 5 times a day. but the latter would be offensive ofc. tbh, it was a W for the Jain guy. how can people call this cringe “content”?”

Instagram user Vyshnavi said, “literal disgust for this reel. Let’s say someone called you un-womanly for eating meat – you would cancel them then and there. This isn’t funny man.”

Who is Elizabeth?

Prapti B Elizabeth is a social media influencer who works at Times Internet as a producer. She has been with the Times Internet for over three years. She started her career as a research assistant in 2014 and later worked for Bluegape for a year from August 2016. Later she joined Scoop Whoop, her “big break” in the industry. She worked briefly with MensXP and then joined India Today Group, where she worked for over 5.5 years before joining Times Internet. She worked as an actress in a Malayalam film named Jan.E.Man, which was released in 2021.

Career as a social media influencer

Know for her humorous (?) takes on different issues and day-to-day life, Elizabeth has over 230,000 followers on Instagram, where she puts most of her content. As she has a large fan base, brands like Uber, Karagiri Ethnics, Ajio, Britannia and many others have collaborated with her for paid promotions of their products and services.

She has also collaborated with other social media influencers. Another social media influencer Sukriti has appeared in several videos with her.

In a recent story, Elizabeth mocked those who called her out for abusing the Jain community. She said, “When you find content on Instagram that you do not like, and you go leave a comment or share it with people, you know what happens? The engagement goes up for that particular content. You might hate the person. But you are increasing the attention they will get. So eat your chicken. Get your protein because otherwise, you are just doing stupid sh*t like this, yaar!”

Elizabeth also has a history of mocking people based on caste and financial status. For example, she published a video shaming the Government of India for announcing quota for society’s Economic Weaker Section (EWS).

In another story, she claimed to be “hot” (read beautiful) because she gets “hate” comments.