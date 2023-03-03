Friday, March 3, 2023
FBI clubs India under ‘roque states’ along with Russia and China, forces MIT researchers to act against them: Report

OpIndia Staff
24

MIT researcher Yoel Fink in an interview with GBH news said that in the fall of last year, FBI agents visited the campus and in a closed-door meeting with him and other researchers asked them to stop Intellectual Property theft. The countries involved in this alleged IP theft were Russia, China and India. He said that he had never seen anything like this before in his 30 years of career in the premier engineering institution.

Yoel Fink teaches fabrics at MIT, image credits GBH News

Yoel Fink went on to say that Law Enforcement authorities should only visit the campus if there is clear evidence of crimes/theft committed inside the labs. In conjectural cases like this, the administration should be the one talking to researchers, not the FBI.

A section within the United States that align with the woke leftist ideology, considers India a rogue state and its hostility and policies (at least some of them) towards India reflect this view. The Left, with many of its NGOs, which work as an extended arm to exert their hegemony, have tried since 2014—the year Modi came to power—to convince the world that the Indian state is a totalitarian one and the voices of dissent are being suppressed here. Amnesty, Compassion International, Human Rights Watchdog etc. are some of the tools used to vilify countries that do not conform to their worldview, without paying heed to the indigenous cultural norms, traditions, and social and moral ethics.

Every year they publish skewed indices to reinforce their agenda, which entails defaming countries by judging them on parameters that are alien or immaterial to the population of the said country.

The Left, which is formidably entrenched within the US government, especially after the election of Democrat Joe Biden, with its inflated ego and neo-colonial mindset, sees nations in three ways a) Client States, b) Potential Client States and c) Rogue States. India with its growing prowess in tech, industry & research and immense human capital and its collective self-respect obviously doesn’t fit in the first two categories and consequently, relegated to the imagined rogue state.

This revelation is serious but becomes laughable especially when read with recent interviews of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who has been schooling the west and other aspiring neo-colonialists day in and day out and asserting India’s sovereignty and strength at global forums.

The global left with its provincial vision sees nations as clients or rogue states. New Delhi should tread forward with unswerving strides and remain unmoved by these labels and keep working for its self-interest (s) the way it has been doing in the last half a decade.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

