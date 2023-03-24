The Indian government has told the UK administration that people involved in the acts of attack and vandalism against the Indian High Commission building in London last week should be deported, as per a report in news 18.

Some of those have Indian passports and had applied for asylum in the UK under the pretext of ‘political persecution.’ They are implicated in attacks on people from the Indian diaspora in the UK and elsewhere and are members of the Khalistani movement.

Intelligence agencies accuse Avtar Singh Khanda as the main handler of #AmritpalSingh



Intelligence agencies accuse Avtar Singh Khanda as the main handler of #AmritpalSingh

Arrested for vandalising the Tricolour at #IndianEmbassy in #London: Is he the brains behind meteoric rise of the #Khalistan movement?

Avtar Singh Khanda, one of the Khalistanis, has lived in the UK for several years and is a significant leader of the separatist movement. He requested sanctuary in the UK, claiming political harassment in India.

Khanda was arrested in London for attacking the Indian High Commission building. Khanda, on March 19, climbed onto the balcony of the Commission, brought down the Indian national flag and tried to install the Khalistani flag.

He is a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Parmjit Singh Pamma and is behind the radicalisation of Sikh youths overseas. It also said that he is the ‘main handler’ of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and radical Sikh leader, Amritpal Singh. He is in fact, the link between Amritpal and Pakistan’s (Inter-Services Intelligence) ISI, as per reports.

Harjeet Singh, Manroop Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Rajinder Singh are recognised by British authorities in London. These four also hold Indian passports in addition to their British ones, and have lived in the country for some years while actively supporting the secessionist agenda, the News 18 report said.

They have OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards, which are issued to Indian citizens living abroad.

They were instrumental in planning the most recent demonstrations and encouraging violence against the Indian government.

They have been teaching live classes in Glasgow and Brihimgam on how to construct improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using common chemicals with the intention of carrying out IED explosions to garner international attention.

The government wants to hold them accountable and bring them back to India to probe their involvement in the protests. It has urged the UK counterpart to repatriate them back to India as soon as feasible.

Delhi Police files case in IHC vandalism case

in the meanwhile, the Delhi police have registered a case and started an investigation against the individuals who were involved in the vandalization and attack against the Indian High Commission building in London. As per reports, the case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, UAPA and PDPP Acts. The government is set to proceed and eventually cancel passports and OCI cards held by the offenders.

Delhi Police registers a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, 2023. The case has been registered under appropriate sections of IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act. Case registered after Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to…

Khalistanis living abroad have resorted to assaults on Indian High Commissions after Indian law enforcement agencies initiated action against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.