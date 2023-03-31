Friday, March 31, 2023
Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35, 14 rescued

ANI
Indore temple step well collapse (Image credit: The New Indian Express)
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said on Friday. 

“Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway,” Indore Collector said. “The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing,” Collector Ilayaraja T added. 

According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation. 

At least 14 devotees were killed after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a ‘hawan’ organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured. 

“An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured,” Chouhan told reporters. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

