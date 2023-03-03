On February 27, a video went viral in which AAP senior leader and an MLA of the Delhi legislative assembly Saurabh Bharadwaj is heard assuring his party workers that Delhi jails have a lot of ‘majje’ (enjoyment) and that all the jailed AAP leaders are having fun inside the jail and there is nothing to worry about.

The video is being shared widely on social media since it first emerged on February 27, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Notably, on Monday, AAP workers were staging a sit-in protest over the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Addressing these party workers, Bharadwaj said, “There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep having word with them. They all are enjoying it inside.”

He proudly proclaimed that the Delhi jails are under the administrative control of the Delhi government’s home department and that since the AAP is in power in Delhi, they do not need to be concerned about the AAP leaders who are currently housed in Delhi jails.

“The good thing is that Delhi Jails was under Delhi Government,” Bharadwaj said, adding that the AAP workers who would go to jail, while protesting against the arrest of Manish Sisodia, would get a certificate from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Those who will go to jail will get a certificate. Just like our freedom fighters. Those workers, who will have certificates, will be taken care of while distributing party tickets,” the AAP leader said.

Sharing the video of the reprehensible remarks made by the senior AAP leader, BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “Saurabh Bharadwaj- AAP leader & now taking over as minister – tells AAP workers Don’t be afraid of jail- jail is a lot of fun- jail is under Delhi govt – many colleagues are inside- they are having fun CANDID CONFESSION OF HOW SATYENDRA JAIN WAS GIVEN VVIP TREATMENT MAALISH.”

Incidentally, Bharadwaj’s statement came months after several CCTV videos surfaced on social media showing jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s luxurious experience in his prison cell despite the party’s denials of special treatment. CCTV footage from within the jail premises was made public in November last year, showing Jain ‘enjoying’ his stay in the jail.

In one of the CCTV footage, some unidentified individuals were seen cleaning the room of the AAP Minister. A man, dressed in black, was spotted sweeping the floor with a wet rag while another man was seen arranging the pillows on the bed.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

On November 19, a video went viral on social media showing VIP treatment being meted out to Jain. Jain was seen receiving foot and head massages. In a bizarre defence of Jain getting a foot massage, Manish Sisodia claimed that Jain was taking physiotherapy for a ‘spine injury.’

Later on, it was revealed that the masseur of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain whose videos of getting massages went viral has been identified as one rape accused named Rinku, and not a physiotherapist.