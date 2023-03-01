The 14th assembly of Tehrik-e-Bedari was organized by the Sunni Barelvi Central Committee and Edara-e-Sharia in the Doranda Markazi Mosque of Ranchi in Jharkhand on 28th February 2023. Many maulanas were present in this meeting. Maulana Aftab Ziya was the president of this meeting. While addressing the Muslims in this meeting, Maulana Ala Qutubuddin said that giving up alcohol may help Muslim youths get married easily.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the clerics and preachers present in this meeting also advised Muslims not to deploy Disc Jockies and music systems in wedding ceremonies. They also condemned the practices like drinking and dancing at a marriage function. The General Secretary of the meeting Maulana Qutubuddin said, “There is no place in the community for those who involve in drugs, gambling, persecution of laborers, etc. The youth should come forward to help the oppressed and to protect the dignity and safety of the people of their community. Quit drugs and alcohol to make marriages easier.”

He said that playing DJ and using fireworks are wasteful expenditures, and called for a strict ban on them.

Another speaker in this program, Maulana Rashid ul Qadri said, “We have forgotten our culture. Our culture and traditions are on the path of progress by adopting others and our society is lagging behind, the root cause of which is a lack of education. Every person has to take responsibility for educational awareness and educate the community, only then we can overcome the evils spreading in the community.”

Maulana Manzoor Hasan Barkati said that dowry, intoxication and gambling have three big curses for society and said that intoxication is the mother of all evils. He asked Muslims to stay away from dowry and intoxicants, saying they both lead the path of inhumanity.

Maulana Dr. Tajuddin Rizvi, Hafiz Shadab Manjar, Hafiz Abdul Gafar, Maulana Shams Tabrez, Maulana Abid Hussain, Maulana Ghulam Farooq, Maulana Sher Mohammad Qadri, Maulana Abdul Salam, and others were also present in this program.