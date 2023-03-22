As the police intensify action against Khalistan supporters in Punjab, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted an Instagram story in which she warned actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. In her message to the singer she used the term ‘Pols aa gayi Pols’ which was heard in the viral video of Amritpas Singh that went viral a few days ago.

Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of pulses from Swiggy’s Twitter handle and wrote in her story, “Diljit Dosanjh ji, Pols aa gayi Pols.”

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram story, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember yours is the next turn. Pols aa chuki hai. (The police have come.) It is not like the times when anyone would do anything. Betrayal of the nation or attempts to break the nation will turn into serious consequences.”

Kangana Ranaut wrote in the next story, “Many Punjabi celebrities are infected with this virus of this Khalistani disease. Beheading India on its map should have serious consequences. The government of India must make strong laws against such criminals. Fill a proper answer to Khalistan in their heads by locking them in jail. That is the way to do fill in the blanks with them all.”

In her second story, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on the Instagram handle of Intrepid Saffron which showed how another Punjabi singer Shubh posted a photo of India’s map with Khalistan colored separately.

It is notable that Diljit Dosanjh is known for being a pro-Khalistani. In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had urged then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order that FIRs be filed in every police station of the state against singer Diljit Dosanjh and two others. Kangana Ranaut has called him out in her Instagram stories as police have intensified their action against pro-Khalistan organization Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh. Many supporters of Amritpal Singh are arrested while the -year-old leader of the pro-Khalistan organization is on the run.