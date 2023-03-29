Wednesday, March 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala BJP leader booked for calling communist women fat
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala BJP leader booked for calling communist women fat

Surendran, while addressing a party function in Thrissur on Sunday had purportedly said that women leaders in CPI(M), which leads the LDF government in the state, have become "fat" after "looting" the people.

ANI
Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (image courtesy: mathrubhumi)
6

Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram has registered a case against BJP’s Kerala unit president, K Surendran after the latter courted controversy by making alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders. 

Surendran, while addressing a party function in Thrissur on Sunday had purportedly said that women leaders in CPI(M), which leads the LDF government in the state, have become “fat” after “looting” the people. “They have looted cash and became fat like poothana (demoness) and they are mocking the women of Kerala,” the BJP leader said. 

The police have registered the case under sections 354 (a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of CPIM leader CS Sujatha. 

Surendran’s remark has created a political row with the leader of the opposition VD Satheesan condemning his statement. 

“UDF is condemning his remarks. Surendran should withdraw the statements and apologize. Not just women from a political party, but no woman should be insulted like that. It involves body shaming, it is a politically incorrect remark. This cannot be accepted in a state like Kerala. Either he should apologize or a case should be registered against him,” Satheesan said. 

Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas has also hit out at the BJP leader saying that Surendran’s party should introspect. 
“People show their own culture and standards through their statements. Their organisation should introspect. Body shaming is something that is being discussed nationally. The party should look into it,” Riyas said. 

Meanwhile, Kerala health minister Veena George alleged that Surendran attitude is to see women only as bodies. 

“The remarks made by K Surendran are condemnable. Surendran has humiliated not only the women workers of CPIM but all the women. Surendranath’s attitude is to see women only as bodies. Political workers should stand as examples for society. It is not the right way to make political criticism using the example of women’s bodies,” Veena George said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala, k surendran, communist women are fat
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,160FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com