The Kerala CM on Wednesday broke silence over the Brahmapuram fire in Kochi and ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident. He announced that a special three-tier committee comprising scientific experts will conduct the probe into the waste dump yard fire at Brahmapuram in Kochi.

This is a day after the Kerala government announced that the large-scale fire, the cause of which is still unknown, has been finally doused. The fire started at the solid waste treatment facility in Brahmapuram on March 2, and it had been burning for over twelve days. Toxic fumes are believed to have contaminated many adjacent areas.

While addressing the state Assembly on March 15, CM Vijayan said, “a Special Investigation Team of the State police will investigate the case registered related to the Brahmapuram fire. A vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into the cause of the fire and the proceedings of the plant right from the time of its inception.”

However, he claimed that no serious health issues were encountered by residents due to the Brahmapuram fire and that the fire had been completely put out on March 13. “The State government, district administration, and the Kochi Corporation worked on a war footing to control the fire,” the CM was quoted as saying.

According to the reports, opposition members in the assembly staged a walkout as CM Vijayan ascended to address the Legislature about the Brahmapuram fire. Moreover, opposition MLAs organized a demonstration in front of the Kerala Assembly Speaker’s office, alleging that their rights were not being upheld. They also claimed that security personnel at the legislative complex had mistreated them.

#WATCH | Kerala: Opposition leaders protest in front of the Speaker’s office inside the Assembly alleging that the Speaker is not protecting the opposition’s rights. pic.twitter.com/O38AlSEjxY — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

The probe ordered by the CM in the matter is slated to focus on three things-

Whether the site was appropriate for a waste management facility Did Kochi Municipal Corporation properly monitor work at Brahmapuram Were there defects pointed out in the work of the waste management plant

The investigation will also look into the reasons why trash from other local government units under the Kochi Municipal Corporation was dumped at the Brahmapuram facility, the extent of the bioremediation process execution, and the performance assessment standards for contractors.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Quality Index of Kochi city was above 200 due to the toxic fumes released by the fire. Locals have complained of respiratory illnesses and several other residents living in the city have also moved out to other places owing to the health hazards.

The fire however has exposed the blatant mishandling of Kochi’s mounting garbage problems and the corruption involved in different stages. Earlier the Congress-led Opposition had demanded a CBI probe into the fire incident at the Brahmapuram plant. The opposition leaders also believe that the garbage was deliberately set on fire as the contractor had failed to clear the waste pile.

Among other organisations, the Indian Navy and Air Force’s services were also used. The Kerala High Court intervened in the case and filed a petition requesting information from the respective government organizations.

Up to 800 individuals have so far sought medical attention, and on Tuesday, a doorstep health survey began as announced by the state health minister Veena George, as per reports. “We will identify people who are affected by the smoke and start treatment,” she said. Reportedly, all hospitals have been instructed by the government to treat patients who present with respiratory issues as their first priority.