Khalistanis threaten the Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Sandhu in Washington DC: Watch video

On Saturday, a group of Khalistani protestors hurled abuses and threatened Taranjit Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US in Washington DC. Some of the protestors were also seen inciting violence and to vandalise the Indian embassy.

In a video tweeted by ANI, one of the Khalistani demonstrators is heard making baseless claims about alleged killings of religious minorities in India.

“Mr. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the face of Indian terror diplomacy in the free world, we want to remind him that it is unacceptable for you guys to kill minorities, rape Christian women, to kill innocent Sikh men, to kill Muslims, people in Nagaland and then come here and say you are the biggest democracy, this hypocrisy comes to an end now,” Khalistani protestor said.

#WATCH | Washington DC: Earlier today Khalistanis protested and threatened Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Sandhu and the embassy staff. pic.twitter.com/ALL5E1Hjlg — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Protesters were seen trying to instigate violence against the embassy staff through their speeches, not just in India but also doing physical damage to the Indian Embassy’s property.

Earlier it was reported that a Washington-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington, DC. Jha was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, “The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amrit Pal waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.”

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland- Virginia (DMV) area. Anti-India speeches were made in English and Punjabi targeting Punjab Police over alleged human rights violations.