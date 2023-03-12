Sunday, March 12, 2023
Folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi is showered with currency notes worth crores, here is what is done with the money

Lok dayra is part of the culture of Kutch-Saurashtra region but now they are performed across Gujarat and in other parts of the world too. The custom of showering currency notes is also an old one.

Anurag
Kirtidan Gadhvi
Kirtidan Gadhvi donated money showered on him during event to Gaushala (Image: ANI/Screenshot from video)
44

On March 11, Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi was showered with cash during a ‘lok dayro’ event in Valsad, Gujarat. The video of the event has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, devotees can be seen showering currency notes on the folk singer. Notably, it is a common practice in Gujarat and several parts of the country where Bhajan singers are showered with cash. Such videos often make it to social media leaving netizens awestruck.

Speaking to OpIndia, Mukesh Gadhvi, manager of Kirtidan Gadhvi, said that the event was organised to develop a Gaushala. The singer of the Gaushala donated the money that was showered during the performance. Furthermore, he added that any money collected during such events is donated to different causes by the singer.

Lok dayra is part of the culture of Kutch-Saurashtra region but now they are performed across Gujarat and in other parts of the world too. The custom of showering currency notes is also an old one. In the past also, in just 3-4 hours people had showered so much money that crores of rupees were collected.

The artists sing bhajans, songs for the gods and goddesses and people in the audience dance and out of happiness in their hearts donate the money.

Sometimes, such lok dayras are organised with specific intention of raising money for specific charity like construction of hospital or school. Sometimes it is for gaushalas. Many have also donated money for building temples. All the money showered in such events – none of it goes to the artist but is donated for the cause. Gadhvi himself has raised over a 100 crores in past few years via such lok dayras.

(With inputs from OpIndia Gujarati)

Anurag
Anurag
