In a disturbing story that has left Kolkata in shock and disbelief, a man named Alok Kumar has allegedly sacrificed his neighbour’s child in a bid to ensure that his wife doesn’t miscarry their baby this time. The shocking incident took place in a small town named Tiljala in Kolkata

On Sunday night, in Kolkata’s Tiljala neighbourhood, Alok Kumar brutally attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl after being instructed to do so by a Tantrik. According to the authorities, the accused was asked to sacrifice a child in order to guarantee that his wife would give birth to a healthy child.

The cops located the minor’s body in the same building from where she had been kidnapped earlier in the day. To ascertain whether or not the youngster had been sexually tormented, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, the man and his wife had been trying to conceive for a while and had suffered a miscarriage in the past. They consulted a Tantrik or spiritual healer, but nothing seemed to work. It was then that the Tantrik suggested the unthinkable – to sacrifice a child in order to appease the gods and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

The man allegedly acted on the advice of the Tantrik and abducted his neighbour’s daughter, who was just 7 years old. “The man originally hails from Bihar The Tantrik is also based out of Bihar and a team of our officials will on Monday leave for Bihar to track and arrest him,” said a senior official of the city police.

According to the girl’s parents, she was sent to dump the garbage at the nearby garbage- bin on Sunday morning and since then she went missing. The police were informed and the cops doubted that the girl or her body might have been hidden in one of the adjacent residences. After hours of searching, the police found the child’s body in the same building from where she went missing earlier.

The man has been arrested and he has confessed to his crime. He will be charged under the relevant sections of law.

Locals got upset by the occurrence and protested outside the Tiljala Police Station, asking that the offender be turned over to them. The police resorted to the lathi charge to put an end to the turmoil.

West Bengal | Locals protest against the State Govt and Administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/8YtIhbo1Oe — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing disbelief that such a heinous act could be committed. The parents of the child are devastated and have demanded justice for their daughter.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of blind faith and the need for greater awareness about superstitions and the harm they can cause. It is also a reminder of the need for swift and just punishment for those who commit such horrific acts.