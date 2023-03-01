Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Jammu: Madarsa teacher and his accomplice arrested for keeping 16-year-old girl hostage for 5 months

The teenage girl was studying Arabic at the Madrasa at Chak Dayala area in Samba, where the Madrasa teacher Maulvi Bilal kidnapped and kept her hostage for 5 months

OpIndia Staff
Madrasa cleric arrested for abducting minor girl in Samba. Image Source: Samba police
Two persons including a teacher in a madarsa have been arrested by the Samba Police in Jammu for abducting a 16-year-old girl and keeping her hostage for five months. The two accused have been identified as Maulvi Bilal and his accomplice Riyaz Ahmed. The victim girl used to study Arabic in a local madrasa where the accused Maulvi Bilal is a teacher. The accused maulvi Bilal had lured her and abducted her, and kept her with him for five months. The Samba police shared this update on Sunday 26th February 2023. The girl has been rescued now by the police.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Chak Dayala area under the Rakh AMB Talli station. This area is situated close to the Pakistan border. The minor victim girl studied Arabic language and Islamic religious teachings in a local madrasa in which the accused maulvi Bilal worked as a teacher.

Accused Bilal hails from Gandoh of the Doda district and he also runs a madrasa in Doda. Five months ago he joined the madrasa in Samba. He was arrested after a complaint was lodged by the father of the minor girl. In his complaint, the victim’s father said that maulvi Bilal lured his daughter and kept her with him for five months.

Acting on the father’s complaint, the Samba police station registered an FIR against the cleric under section 363 of the IPC. A case was registered against the cleric under Section 363 of the IPC. The abducted girl was rescued by the police. The kidnapper cleric Bilal was arrested from Ramsu, district Ramban. Along with this, another accused who helped the kidnapper was also arrested by the police. This accomplice of the accused maulvi Bilal is identified as Riyaz Ahmed and he is a resident of the Doda district.

A police spokesperson said, “Father of the minor girl had lodged a written report at Police Post (PP) Rakh Amb Talli that his sixteen-year-old girl had been kidnapped by one Madrasa Moulvi, who hails from Gandoh area of Doda district and had been staying at Madarsa in the guise of Moulvi at border village Chak Dayala, Samba for the last five months. Acting upon the complaint of father, police registered FIR u/s 363 IPC at PS Samba and recovered kidnapped girl and arrested kidnapper Madrasa Moulvi from Ramsoo, district Ramban. Another accused, who provided abetment to kidnapper, has also been arrested by police.”

